Josiah Overcoming Brain Tumor

11-year-old Josiah’s life suddenly and unexpectedly changed two weeks ago when he began to experience growing numbness in the left side of his body. After being rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, an emergency MRI showed that Josiah had a golfball-sized tumor deeply embedded in the middle of his brain.





Josiah underwent an immediate and extensive 12-hour brain surgery on Monday, July 13th to remove as much of the tumor as possible. The surgery was a great success in that they were able to remove much of the tumor and he did not experience any of the potential risks including loss of peripheral vision, paralysis to one side of his body, stroke or worse.





Tragically, the surgery confirmed that Josiah has an aggressive form of brain cancer, which means he has a long road ahead of him as the battle now turns towards fighting and beating this cancer.





Josiah is the cherished son of Kaitlyn and Geoff, and beloved brother to Grace, Uriah and Anna. Kaitlyn is a stay-at-home and homeschooling mom and Geoff is the sole provider for the family. They need our help during this sudden and unexpected crisis.





We have set up this fund to help cover the cost of immediate needs such as hospital parking, meals and gas as well as the long-term needs that will undoubtedly arise as the Millar family walks with Josiah through his battle with cancer.





It is our hope that these funds will allow Geoff to be at his son’s side instead of worrying about time away from work during the coming weeks and months.





Many of those reading this are people of prayer. Even more important than financial support at this time, the Millar family is asking for everyone to keep our beloved Josiah and their family in fervent, faith-filled prayer for peace, comfort, and a miraculous healing and outcome for Josiah.





Josiah is so deeply loved by many, most of all, by God. His name means “God is Healer,” and we believe that our God, Jehovah Rapha, will be glorified through this situation and with Josiah’s life!!





***UPDATES: Kaitlyn is doing an incredible job keeping us all updated as they begin this unexpected journey as a family. Follow along our brave Josiah’s battle at www.caringbridge.org and searching for Josiah Millar.***





Thank you to all of our friends and family for showing your love to Josiah and the Millar family during this impossibly difficult time.