I'm creating this campaign as a way to keep all of Joshua's loved ones updated on his recovery. There is no expectation for anyone to make a financial contribution. prayers and notes of encouragement are equally as valuable. Any financial contributions that are made will be greatly appreciated and go directly towards supporting Joshua's recovery, his medical bills, and ongoing treatments.

Around December 20th, Joshua developed a dry cough that, at the time, was nothing more than a minor annoyance. He had no other symptoms which suggested he had a cold. The cough became more frequent over the next couple weeks and by New Years Eve he began feeling fatigued. During the first few days of the new year, his fatigue became extreme to the point it was difficult for him to take our dog for a walk. Then, on Sunday I suggested I take him to Urgent Care. He stated he didn't want to get out of bed so I encouraged him to at least do a virtual visit (video call) with the Intermountain Urgent Care Team. The doctor he spoke with implied he could have severe bronchitis and prescribed him an inhaler and cough syrup. He used the inhaler and took the cough syrup before going to bed on Sunday night. Neither made a dent in his cough and he stated he had anxiety because every time he tried to breathe in he'd start to cough.

We managed to get some sleep and around 5:30 AM on Monday morning, I woke up and had the overwhelming feeling I needed to get him to the emergency room. When we arrived to the ER at LDS Hospital the tested for any viral infection while Joshua reiterated that he had no other symptoms usually associated with a cold or flu. The team at the ER were incredible and quickly got him a CT Scan. Soon after, the doctor informed us that Joshua had "a massive blood clot" in his lungs. An ambulance was called to take him to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where they had the resources to perform an emergency procedure to essentially suck the clot out of his lungs.

During the procedure Joshua experienced cardiac arrest because his heart was working so hard to pump against his inflamed lung (from what I understand). Chest compressions were used to revive him and he then experienced a stroke. Later that evening I was consulted by his doctors about putting him on a machine that acts as a second heart. It was decided that the benefits of attaching him to the apparatus outweighed the risk because it would allow his heart to stop over-working and to heal itself.

On Tuesday morning the sedation had fully worn off and I was pleased to see Joshua's arms, hands, legs and feet were functional. He was able to talk to me but had difficulty finding the right words to convey his thoughts. I was also relieved to find that he still had his silly personality and sense of humor. He specifically told me, "I will NOT be a vegetable!". This morning I returned to his room in the ICU and found his speech had improved further. He has also been working with physical therapists to regain his ability to write. The nurses and doctors are all in agreement that his cognitive function is excellent (all things considered) and should continue to improve over the coming weeks.

This afternoon his doctor informed Joshua and I that, because he's still on the machine acting as a second heart, now would be a good time to undergo the procedure to remove the rest of the blood clots. The first procedure was immediately ended when he had his heart-attack, leaving about sixty percent of the blood clots in his lungs. We were assured the risk is significantly lower this time around since his heart isn't under nearly as much stress. There is also less risk for another stroke since they will not be administering the "clot-busting" medication they did before. The goal is to remove the clots tonight so they can wean him off his "second-heart" over the next two to three days and get him back up and walking.

As I write this, he is still undergoing the procedure. I will provide an update as I'm given the information. I will also update this campaign daily with pictures and notes on his progress. We have experienced many miracles this week and the progress he's already made in his recovery is more than I could have hoped for. He's truly lucky just to be alive. As anyone who knows him can attest to, he is feisty, strong, and a fighter. I'm confident he will make a full recovery.

I could not be the rock my husband deserves if it wasn't for the incredible support and love our family has offered and provided. Thank you to everyone who has reached out asking what they can do to help, it makes a huge difference to both of us just knowing there are so many praying for his speedy recovery.

-Ryan