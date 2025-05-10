Joshua's Stand for Truth

Raised:
Dear friends,
We are in a medical kidnap situation. Our brother and son, Joshua Shoemaker, is just 14 years old. He is an artist, mathematician, athlete, sportsman, and woodsman. He loves Jesus and he loves his family with all of his heart. The youngest of nine siblings, he lost his mom to an unexpected and traumatic illness just two and a half years ago. Then, since the Spring of 2024, Joshua started having serious symptoms. The medical industrial complex does not seem able, or is not willing to get to the root of many of his underlying conditions. Without these answers, while undergoing their prescribed treatments, Joshua has declined dramatically. The doctors have narrowed their approach to addressing one tunnel vision diagnosis, while ignoring his other sufferings, and their treatment recommendations have only caused further harm. The family is desperately seeking a second opinion so nothing is missed. Instead of being allowed this right, threats have been made to remove Joshua completely from his family until he is 18. Even though nurses have commented to Joshua on the fact his family takes such good care of him and that he has a lot of people who love him, their long term plan is to keep him in the foster care system. The doctors want to rob him of this loving care and uproot his entire life based on their medical opinions. This is cruel and would be detrimental to his health in the long run.
As though he was a prisoner, Joshua was fitted with a tracking device as they asserted their right to decide his medical care.
Joshua is now being forced to undergo medication and procedures against his own known and declared will, at the coerced consent of his father. Arrest and removal are potential outcomes for any and all of Joshua's family if they oppose the treatments being "recommended".
If you like details:
The hospital staff uses the term "life-threatening emergency" to justify their forced medications and procedures. Yet, they describe Joshua's medications as prophylactic and preventative, which are not the same as emergency use medications.
As the hospital psychologist asked Joshua today, "Is there anything you'd like me to communicate to the doctors for you?", Joshua replied, "You can ask them to read the Constitution."
Any funds received from this petition will go towards the services of one or more lawyers, who we pray will be successful in giving Joshua back his family and his freedom.
Will you join us?
Thank you for taking the time to hear and share Joshua's story.
Sincerely, Joshua and his family
LET FREEDOM RING!!!!
Your family continues to be in our prayers. Our God is mighty.
I pray for all involved that this situation will be harnessed by God and His wisdom for Joshua. In Jesus name 🙏
Praying for you and your family, Josh. All glory to Jesus. I KNOW that your Mom would be so very proud of you all! ♥️ She raised a strong beautiful family!
“Freedom is never granted; it is won.” Keep fighting the good fight. God bless you and your family.
And having done all to stand. . . stand.
Romans 8:37 NLT No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.
June 20th, 2025
This is the cover letter for the medical opinion of Bethany Ratliff in its entirety within Updates #3, #4, #5
June 9, 2025
To the Family Court of New York, County of Ontario,
In the Matter of JOSHUA SHOEMAKER (DOB 1/20/2011)
“Alleged to be abused and/or neglected by Daniel Shoemaker” who is Joshua’s father and legal guardian.
Enclosed is a letter of response to a court petition initiated by Sara Offen, CPS caseworker, and signed by Jason MacBride, assistant attorney to the family court.
My name is Bethany Ratliff. I am a Nurse Practitioner with 27 years of medical experience. Seven of those were devoted to inpatient pediatrics. I am serving as a patient health advocate & counsel in this legal situation.
Joshua Shoemaker has been inappropriately burdened by this ordeal. This situation needs to be immediately resolved.
Signed,
Bethany Ratliff NP, MSN, BSN, RN
Letter of Response In the Matter of Joshua Shoemaker June 9, 2025
To the Family Court of New York, County of Ontario
“Alleged to be neglected by Daniel Shoemaker” who is Joshua’s father and legal guardian.
1. Filing a petition to remove parental rights after the April 21, 2025 hospital admission, following Daniel Shoemaker’s difference of opinion, and after voicing his distrust of “medical-based care”, is unacceptable because:
- Parents have every right to refute and refuse medical care, medications and testing.
- Parents have a right to say “I don’t trust the medical care and/or staff”.
- Courts have no legal authority to strip parental rights over opinions or refusal to take medical treatments.
- The personality of a stressed father over his chronically ill son was an inconvenience to the University of Rochester GI physicians and staff.
- The social worker and CPS contrived with physician staff to retaliate against Daniel Shoemaker. This is very apparent upon reviewing chart notes and medical records.
- The contrived allegations were followed by misuse & abuse of court power, by permitting falsified allegations of abuse & neglect, and by misrepresentation of Joshua’s health situation. This was dishonest & irresponsible of everyone involved.
2. Filing a petition to remove parental rights over “refutation and refusal” of medical treatment after a year of enduring and failing “medical-based care, medications, testing, and diet” is unacceptable because:
- Medical documentation overwhelmingly reflects the opposite of medical neglect and/or abuse.
- Joshua received “medical-based care” as evidenced by 2 years of medical records including office/telehealth visits, lab work, completion of invasive procedures, a diet log for a 3500 calorie diet (when he couldn’t eat), at least 10 infliximab infusions, and high doses of corticosteroids. In spite of all this, health has never been restored. “Restored health” means to function & thrive without the need for medications or maintenance treatments.
- It was opinioned in 2024 by GI physicians that the “diagnosis” was Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). This then became the entirety of medical treatment, which centered around ‘taking’ infliximab until it reached drug saturation levels, termed “therapeutic levels”. This is misleading as it makes infliximab sound ‘good’ when in fact it is a malignant biologic with a slew of injurious effects, some being permanent and lasting. More accurately put, infliximab is slowly increased because it is so toxic. Once it reaches toxicity, the medical establishment calls this ‘therapeutic levels’.
- Joshua received other ‘medical-based care’ in 2023 at his father’s un-coerced consent.
3. Disingenuously framing a court petition to allege Joshua’s condition was caused by the father is unacceptable because:
- The petition implies that the father “refusing” medical treatment caused Joshua’s condition to worsen.
Then petition goes on to state that this refusal is what led to the April 21st presentation:
“… [D. Shoemaker] refuting and refusing [medical care]…As a result the child’s symptoms have escalated”
- Joshua’s medical chart contains 8,200 pages over an 8 month period reflecting “medical-based care” that reflects a chronically ill, underweight, anemic, immunocompromised 13 year old who endured countless blood draws, toxic medications, invasive tests, and withholding of food by U of R. He then presented on April 21st with an acute-on-chronic worsening of symptoms. The “medical based care, medications, testing, and 3500 cal diet” were not working, and Joshua became worse. In my professional opinion, Daniel Shoemaker would be neglectful if he did not refuse or refute the medical-based care after what I’ve seen in the medical charts.
- “Medical-based care” centered around 2 medications: infliximab and high-dose steroids, both of which Joshua took despite suffering side effects and failing to improve. How is this medical neglect?
- Listed adverse effects of prednisone are well-known and commonly occur with just one dose, yet Joshua was given 6 weeks of an inappropriately high dose. Adverse effects include weight loss, muscle wasting, intestinal irritation, anorexia, nausea, mood swings, swelling, adrenal suppression, etc. These adverse effects are intensified with higher doses and longer durations, and can be permanent & lasting.
- Infliximab adverse effects are headache, stomach pain, liver injury, stroke, nervous system disorder, lupus-like syndrome, lymphoma and other malignancies, worsening of pre-existing infection, delayed reactions (3 to 12 days after infusion) of rash, headache, sore throat, muscle or joint pain, swelling of the face and hands, difficulty swallowing, psoriasis and fatal disease (most often in young males or adolescents).
- Toxic infliximab and prednisone were the only course of treatment, and the diagnosis of IBD was narrow and subpar for this complicated clinical picture. Joshua’s April 21st clinical presentation was not the result of child abuse or neglect but a reflection of unsuccessful medical treatment over 8 months while the true underlying pathology was ignored.
- The petition was framed to steer the mind towards abuse with selective words: “starvation mode”, “malnourished”, “septic shock”, “acute re-feeding syndrome”. These phrases were framed in a dubious & manipulative context to cast blame on the father instead of the actual causes, which were coerced toxic treatments in the presence of other untreated, chronic health issues and a compromised immune system. There were no prior reports of abuse or neglect. There are 8 healthy siblings who are close to Joshua. These are not signs of a neglectful father or family.
4. Giving weight to a petition which violates Joshua Shoemaker’s free will over his own body to force toxic drugs is unacceptable because:
- The court cannot force a drug treatment which carries the listed side effects of cancer and death.
- The court cannot force a drug or treatment with listed and known injurious and disabling effects, some of which are lasting and permanent.
- Rubber-stamping a petition that violates Joshua's basic human rights and Daniel's inherent rights is not to be taken lightly.
LET THE COURT READ:
Enforcing medical treatments or infliximab via court order constitute:
Medical kidnapping
False Imprisonment (such as using a wrist monitor on Joshua while in the hospital)
Assault and Battery
LET THE COURT READ:
Medical chart documentation quoted Joshua Shoemaker stating prior to Infliximab infusions:
“I do not consent”, and he verbalized that infliximab was being given against his will.
In summary:
Joshua’s human right over his own body and his father’s inherent rights to decision-making were violated via a duplicitous court petition that falsely mischaracterized Joshua’s health condition as child abuse and/or neglect.
An individual’s personal or parental right to medical treatments are to be honored and protected by the court, not removed.
Joshua and his father Daniel together do not consent to any further infliximab infusions and have a right to accept or refuse any and all medical treatment and/care.
I offered Joshua an alternative treatment choice that is safe, natural to the body, proven to resolve IBD symptoms, has no listed side effects and would greatly benefit his health. However, the family is looking into other testing & treatments to delineate the underlying pathology of Joshua’s condition in order to treat the cause. I did not seek a court order blaming the father for neglect when Joshua did not choose my route.
Signed,
Bethany Ratliff NP, MSN, BSN, RN
Patient Health Advocate; Medical-Legal counsel
The information in this post is the conclusion of the medical opinion of Bethany Ratliff which begins in Update #6 and includes Update #3
~ Possible safe alternative treatments ~
Researched Elements - Designed for autistic children but these products are so beneficial to the body that I’ve used them for every disease condition. They are formulated to BENEFIT cell health and mitochondrial repair. There are little to no documented side effects as the action of these products are protective, supportive and reparative within the body – NOT harmful.
These products have proven very powerful for healing and restoration of the body in any condition. People feel well and better when taking them and I’ve been incredibly impressed with the responses.
Naturopathic - natural plants and herbs (these are the ingredients found in Researched Elements), or other products using natural ingredients such as Curcumin, black chestnut, Boswellia, etc.
Anti-parasitic - ivermectin, fenbendazole and hydroxychloroquine all have anti-infectious and anti-inflammatory properties. Eradication of underlying infection is imperative for Joshua.
Detoxification - Natural binders such as Chlorella tablets or activated charcoal will facilitate removal of intestinal toxins, and balance gut dysbiosis, improve intestinal inflammation and ease nausea.
Chelation - is quite safe (despite internet ‘medical’ sites claims). Chelation is effective for removing chemical and metal toxins. It may help Joshua’s DMP toxicity and fungal overgrowth.
Functional Med - A variety of treatments are used by functional med (considered alternative medicine), but the focus is gut pathology. These methods are powerful and help many conditions.
Intestinal dysfunction almost always accompanies generalized autoimmune conditions, and frequently relate to an infectious trigger. Intestinal repair is the focus of functional med – not immune suppressive medications.
GcMAF in Clinical Practice: A Restorative Treatment in Autoimmune Therapy
-Restoring Immune Intelligence with GcMAF
-Practitioners are witnessing firsthand the rising tide of autoimmune disorders, complex, often debilitating conditions in which the immune system turns on the host. These disorders are not merely chronic, they are escalating in prevalence, severity, and resistance to conventional treatment.
GcMAF (Gc Macrophage Activating Factor) offers a novel adjunctive therapy, one that works with the body, not against it. As a human protein naturally involved in immune regulation, GcMAF has been shown to activate macrophages, restore proper immune surveillance, and help rebalance dysregulated immune responses. Its potential applications span a wide spectrum of autoimmune and neuro immune disorders.
Autoimmune Conditions Supported by GcMAF Therapy
Common and Clinically Relevant Conditions:
1. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
3. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
4. Psoriasis
5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Crohn’s & UC)
6. Celiac Disease
7. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
8. Type 1 Diabetes
9. Sjogren’s Syndrome
10. Autoimmune Hepatitis. Complex and Advanced Autoimmune-Related Conditions:
11. Chronic Lyme Disease with Autoimmune Overlap
12. Myasthenia Gravis
13. Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO)
14. Autoimmune Encephalitis
15. Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis)
Clinical Outcomes: What Practitioners Are Observing
Patients using GcMAF protocols often report notable symptom reduction including:
-Decreased systemic inflammation
-Improved neurological clarity and mood
-Reduced fatigue and pain
-Enhanced gut and immune function
-Stabilization of autoimmune flares
These effects are particularly pronounced when GcMAF is integrated into a multi-dimensional care plan, such as Researched Elements products and a wholesome diet
The Gut-Immune Axis: A Critical Piece of the Puzzle
No autoimmune intervention is complete without addressing the gut microbiome, which houses over 70% of the immune system. Dysbiosis drives chronic inflammation and immune misfiring. GcMAF supports immune recalibration, but its efficacy increases significantly when paired with:
- Microbiome Rebalancing: High-quality probiotics, fermented foods, and prebiotic fibre
- Antimicrobial protocols when needed (herbal or pharmaceutical)
- Targeted Nutritional Therapy: Anti-inflammatory, whole-food diets
- Nutrient repletion (Vitamin D3, K2, C, B9, B12, magnesium, fenbendazole, selenium, zinc)
- Methylation and detoxification support
GcMAF as a Cornerstone of Integrative Autoimmune Care, Key Clinical Takeaways:
-GcMAF modulates immune function without suppressing it
-Results often emerge within 90 days, sometimes sooner
-Ideal as part of a comprehensive autoimmune protocol
-Especially beneficial in hard-to-treat, multi-systemic cases
-For the modern integrative practitioner, GcMAF is more than a therapeutic agent, it is a gateway to restoring the body’s innate self-regulation and resilience.
-It’s a move toward immune restoration, not immune suppression.
-Infliximab (brand Remicade) effects include serious harm and death-
The following serious (sometimes fatal) side effects have been reported in people taking REMICADE®:
• Serious infections (like TB, blood infections, pneumonia) leading to hospitalization or death, fever, tiredness, cough, flu-like symptoms, or warm, red or painful skin or any open sores. REMICADE® can make you more likely to get an infection or make any infection that you have worse.
• Reactivation of HBV—feeling unwell, poor appetite, tiredness, fever, skin rash and/or joint pain.
• Lymphoma, or any other cancers in adults and children.
• Skin cancer—any changes in or growths on your skin.
• Heart failure—such as shortness of breath, swelling of ankles or feet, or sudden weight gain.
• Other heart problems within 24 hours of infusion, including heart attack, low blood flow to the heart, or abnormal heart rhythm—chest discomfort or pain, arm pain, stomach pain, shortness of breath, anxiety, lightheadedness, dizziness, fainting, sweating, nausea, vomiting, fluttering or pounding in your chest, and/or a fast or a slow heartbeat.
• Liver injury—jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), dark brown urine, pain on the right side of your stomach area, fever, or severe tiredness.
• Blood problems—fever that doesn’t go away, bruising, bleeding or severe paleness.
• Nervous system disorders—changes in your vision, numbness or tingling in any part of your body, seizures, or weakness in your arms or legs.
• Stroke within 24 hours of infusion—numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking; dizziness; loss of balance or coordination; or a sudden, severe headache.
• Allergic reactions during or after infusion—hives, difficulty breathing, chest pain, high or low blood pressure, and fever or chills.
• Delayed allergic reactions (3 to 12 days after infusion)—fever, rash, headache, sore throat, muscle or joint pain, swelling of the face and hands, or difficulty swallowing.
• Lupus-like syndrome—chest discomfort or pain that does not go away, shortness of breath, joint pain, rash on the cheeks or arms that gets worse in the sun.
• Psoriasis—new or worsening psoriasis such as red scaly patches or raised bumps on the skin that are filled with pus.
The more common side effects of REMICADE® include respiratory infections (such as sinus infections and sore throat), headache, cough and stomach pain.
Infliximab Intravenous route - increased risk of serious infections, including TB, bacterial sepsis, invasive fungal infections (such as histoplasmosis) and infections due to other opportunistic pathogens.
Discontinue infliximab if a patient develops a serious infection.
Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children and adolescent patients treated with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, including infliximab.
Postmarketing cases of fatal hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL) have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers including infliximab products.
The majority of reported cases have occurred in patients with Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative Colitis, most of whom were adolescent or young adult males.
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2013/103772s5359lbl.pdf
-Prednisone (synthetic corticosteroid) effects include serious harm and death-
Listed adverse effects of prednisone are well-known and commonly occur with just one dose.
Adverse effects are intensified with higher doses and longer durations and can be permanent and lasting.
Common adverse effects include:
-Potential for life-threatening infections (steroids are contra-indicated in the presence of infectious pathology), increased susceptibility to infections including parasitic infections, viral infections, bacterial infection, and fungal infections. Death from sepsis occurs in immunosuppression of patients with co-existing infection.
-Weight loss, muscle wasting, intestinal irritation, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, cachexia, mood swings, nervousness, psychotic outbursts, intense stomach pain, back pain or pancreatitis
-Adrenal suppression, low potassium, muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps, dry mouth, visual disturbances, retinal tearing, swelling, angioedema
-High blood pressure, rapid heart rate, dysrhythmia, chest pain, heart failure, headaches, dizziness, passing out, change in eyesight
Just 2 sources, the list of prednisone adverse effects is extensive
Problems with systemic corticosteroids - used to ‘control inflammation’ in IBD
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4052587/
Psychiatric effects
https://www.mayoclinicproceedings.org/article/S0025-6196(11)61160-9/pdf
Thank you, dear supporters, for waiting so long for this update. The last court hearing was one week ago. Since then, we have been attempting to upload pictures and documents in the right order and format, which we have found to be nearly humanly impossible on this site. Last Friday, June 13th, the court order was vacated, but the CPS investigation is ongoing. If this news leaves you feeling confused, you're not alone :) Nothing has changed. Joshua's father still does not have the ability to refuse any medications, treatments, or procedures that URMC orders, without risking a custody battle with county/government employees, hospital employees, and "law" enforcement who work together in lockstep as one entity.
Since Joshua has left the hospital, he has had two more infliximab infusions against his will and without his consent. His outpatient infliximab infusion on Friday, May 30th lasted from 11:30am until 4:30pm due to a reaction that his body had to the medication. As we were playing a card game in the infusion room, Joshua started sweating, his whole face became bright red, he started clearing his throat, saying he felt like it was swelling, and struggled for air. The hospital staff stopped the treatment, then restarted it at a slower rate to get all of the medication in him without harming him so much that he'd end up in the PICU again. On Wednesday, June 4th, in a meeting with the GI person, we asked her about her thoughts regarding the reaction to his previous infusion. She responded that Joshua could be given allergy medication before the next treatment to try and avoid having those same "sensations" again. Since his most recent infusion on Thursday, June 12th, Joshua has been noticing and been irritated by bumps on the back of his thighs; not itchy or painful, but a little bit like warts with pimple-like pus being visible.
We are still looking for an MD who specializes in healing pediatric GI issues, not just medicating them. We are still looking for a lawyer who is authorized to represent a minor. These people are very hard to find. In God's perfect timing, there will be a rescue for Joshua, even if it takes one hundred years to see it happen. At this time, when Joshua isn't tied up with one of his ever-increasing number of medical appointments, he very much enjoys tending to his chickens, working on art projects, brainstorming genius competitive projects or entrepreneurial ideas, playing chess and Star Realms and electronic games, and cooking wicked good meat dishes in the kitchen. What a man!
June 9th, 2025
First, thank you to everyone who has been so generous to support Joshua in his efforts to find legal representation!
Next, we would like to offer, for the record, a correction to a public comment that was read by the host of a live talk show where Joshua was interviewed. It was said that his mother used a megaphone when standing for truth in public. The truth is that Joshua's mom used a headset attached to a small speaker at the waistband. She used this because, as a street preacher at times, she desired to be heard without changing the tone of her naturally soft voice. Without amplification, her family chuckled at the fact that even when she yelled, her voice was not projected to a noticeably different volume. To respect Joshua's wishes, anyone who comes to the courthouse on Friday, June 13th, is given notice that prayer is acceptable, and hymnals will be available, but raised voices and juvenile language or signage is a misrepresentation of the whole Shoemaker family. Thank you for your support and for praying for peace.
