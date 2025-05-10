Joshua's Stand for Truth

Dear friends,

We are in a medical kidnap situation. Our brother and son, Joshua Shoemaker, is just 14 years old. He is an artist, mathematician, athlete, sportsman, and woodsman. He loves Jesus and he loves his family with all of his heart. The youngest of nine siblings, he lost his mom to an unexpected and traumatic illness just two and a half years ago. Then, since the Spring of 2024, Joshua started having serious symptoms. The medical industrial complex does not seem able, or is not willing to get to the root of many of his underlying conditions. Without these answers, while undergoing their prescribed treatments, Joshua has declined dramatically. The doctors have narrowed their approach to addressing one tunnel vision diagnosis, while ignoring his other sufferings, and their treatment recommendations have only caused further harm. The family is desperately seeking a second opinion so nothing is missed. Instead of being allowed this right, threats have been made to remove Joshua completely from his family until he is 18. Even though nurses have commented to Joshua on the fact his family takes such good care of him and that he has a lot of people who love him, their long term plan is to keep him in the foster care system. The doctors want to rob him of this loving care and uproot his entire life based on their medical opinions. This is cruel and would be detrimental to his health in the long run.

As though he was a prisoner, Joshua was fitted with a tracking device as they asserted their right to decide his medical care.

Joshua is now being forced to undergo medication and procedures against his own known and declared will, at the coerced consent of his father. Arrest and removal are potential outcomes for any and all of Joshua's family if they oppose the treatments being "recommended".

If you like details:

The hospital staff uses the term "life-threatening emergency" to justify their forced medications and procedures. Yet, they describe Joshua's medications as prophylactic and preventative, which are not the same as emergency use medications.

As the hospital psychologist asked Joshua today, "Is there anything you'd like me to communicate to the doctors for you?", Joshua replied, "You can ask them to read the Constitution."

Any funds received from this petition will go towards the services of one or more lawyers, who we pray will be successful in giving Joshua back his family and his freedom.

Will you join us?

Thank you for taking the time to hear and share Joshua's story.

Sincerely, Joshua and his family

LET FREEDOM RING!!!!

