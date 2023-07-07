Joshua Lollar Support

HOT UPDATE: Joshua is a 100% Disabled Vet. Now because he has been incarcerated the VA has taken away his disability payments. He can no longer pay his Child Support. His children and ex-wife will be suffering without this support and he will have no money for his own support while incarcerated. PLEASE HELP US SUPPORT JOSHUA LOLLAR and his FAMILY.



My Name is Grover Lollar and I am Joshua’s father. First, I want you to know I am very proud of my son. Joshua served over six years in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Gunner and saw extensive battle engagements. Joshua’s unit came under multiple IED attacks, missile attacks and many gun battles. He was part of the team assigned to hunt down and capture Saddam Hussein.

Joshua was wounded on several occasions and received the Purple Heart, 3 Army Commendation Medals, the Army Achievement Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, and the National Defense Service Medal. The Purple Heart is awarded by the President of the United States for Wounds received in Action.

On January 6th, 2020, Joshua attended the "Save America" Rally sponsored by President Trump. After the rally the crowd went down to the Capitol. When Joshua arrived there were no barricades in-place and the Police were waiving people to come into the Rotunda area of the Capitol. Once inside the Police then began to push people back outside the door. Joshua was only in the Rotunda for a total of 16 minutes.

Joshua was originally charged with (7) Federal Indictments which were eventually plea bargained down to Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting 18 USC 1512 (c)(2) and 2.

Joshua was sentenced to (30) months (2 years, 6 months) in Federal Prison and (12) months (1 year) of Supervised Release (Probation). He also received a $2000 Fine to be paid to the US Capitol. He did not receive and any credit for the (24) months of home confinement. Joshua has lost his Right to Vote and the Right to Bear Arms.

We are seeking financial support to provide for his incarceration and to help take care of his families expenses at home.

We appreciate everyone that is sympathetic to his cause and the injustice he has received from the US Courts.

Thank you in advance for your kind donations!

God Bless America