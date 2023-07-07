Joshua Lollar Support

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $5,542
Campaign funds will be received by Grover Lollar
HOT UPDATE: Joshua is a 100% Disabled Vet. Now because he has been incarcerated the VA has taken away his disability payments. He can no longer pay his Child Support. His children and ex-wife will be suffering without this support and he will have no money for his own support while incarcerated. PLEASE HELP US SUPPORT JOSHUA LOLLAR and his FAMILY.
My Name is Grover Lollar and I am Joshua’s father. First, I want you to know I am very proud of my son. Joshua served over six years in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Gunner and saw extensive battle engagements. Joshua’s unit came under multiple IED attacks, missile attacks and many gun battles. He was part of the team assigned to hunt down and capture Saddam Hussein.
Joshua was wounded on several occasions and received the Purple Heart, 3 Army Commendation Medals, the Army Achievement Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, and the National Defense Service Medal. The Purple Heart is awarded by the President of the United States for Wounds received in Action.
On January 6th, 2020, Joshua attended the "Save America" Rally sponsored by President Trump. After the rally the crowd went down to the Capitol. When Joshua arrived there were no barricades in-place and the Police were waiving people to come into the Rotunda area of the Capitol. Once inside the Police then began to push people back outside the door. Joshua was only in the Rotunda for a total of 16 minutes.
Joshua was originally charged with (7) Federal Indictments which were eventually plea bargained down to Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting 18 USC 1512 (c)(2) and 2.
Joshua was sentenced to (30) months (2 years, 6 months) in Federal Prison and (12) months (1 year) of Supervised Release (Probation). He also received a $2000 Fine to be paid to the US Capitol. He did not receive and any credit for the (24) months of home confinement. Joshua has lost his Right to Vote and the Right to Bear Arms.
We are seeking financial support to provide for his incarceration and to help take care of his families expenses at home.
We appreciate everyone that is sympathetic to his cause and the injustice he has received from the US Courts.
Thank you in advance for your kind donations!
God Bless America
God bless!
Thank You for your service Joshua "Greater love hath no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13 Fellow J6'er
Call into Glenn Beck show for some publicity
Happy Birthday Patriot
Thank You for your Service
Happy Independent Day, Jeff. Do not be afraid of what you are about to suffer. I tell you, the devil will put some of you in prison to test you, and you will suffer persecution for ten days. Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you life as your victor’s crown. (Revelation2:10 NIV) You will soon be free. God love you each every day!
Keep the Faith!! James 1:12 “Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love Him.”
I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Stay strong Josh. I predict pardons for all nonviolent J6 political prisoners, just as soon as President Trump returns to office. God bless you!
Thank you for your love to this county. May God's protection and blessings be with you. You are always in our hearts and prayers.
We are MAGA members We are Jan 6 protesters We are family U are my hero Send a Christmas card with my deep love to U Merry Christmas & happy New Year Wish U will be free soon.
Prayers for Joshua and the entire Lollar family
Hi Josh, Your Mom & I graduated together from BHS in 1970. I’m retired USAF & also VA 100% disabled. It breaks my heart regarding your current situation & you have earned much better respect & treatment! I Pray for you & your family daily. Our God is an awesome God!! He will continue to provide for & protect you🙏🙏. Love In Christ, Helen Ann (Strack) Childress
Praying for you all.
❤️❤️🌹🙏🙏
