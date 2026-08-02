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Joshua Smith vs Benjamin Netanyahu Debate

Goal$600,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Smith

Joshua Smith vs Benjamin Netanyahu Debate

On October 7th, the entire space-time continuum of global diplomacy fractured.


While world leaders, UN ambassadors, and cable news pundits gathered to wring their hands, millions of internet posters responded by dropping high grade, unhinged memes into the quote tweets. That reaction was fully expected from people who view middle eastern foreign policy through the lens of a competitive e-sport.


It also served as undeniable proof of how broken standard diplomacy really is. But what was far more devastating was the immediate collapse of my own Twitter timeline.

Instead of rational takes, a whole new economy of self styled "sofa-general Mossad operatives" and "backyard geopoliticians" flooded the market. These guys claimed to have classified clearances while dropping 14 paragraph theories about hidden underground bunkers from their moms' basements.


Before long, they turned their weapons of mass combat posting on anyone asking for simple sources. At the exact moment humanity needed peaceful dialogue, these timeline terrorists chose absolute, pure chaos.


The final boss of these loud voices has been Benjamin Netanyahu.

Once just a low key world leader, his press releases grew increasingly theatrical and eventually targeted every single person holding a smartphone. His theories spread completely unchecked. Millions of commentators stayed silent out of sheer terror, knowing that asking basic questions meant risking a mandatory 3 hour UN presentation featuring poster boards, red Sharpies, and bomb graphics straight out of Looney Tunes.


This circus has ruined the sacred integrity of internet arguments. It has made serious geopolitical discourse look like a toddler fighting a ceiling fan, handing a total victory to the comment section trolls.

I have decided this insanity ends with me.


After Bibi repeatedly ducked my DMs and ignored my open invitations to a 2 AM Twitter Space, I put up $300,000 of my own cold, hard assets, mostly tied up in high yield beef tallow futures and high-end pellet grill equity, to drag him into the arena. I am ready to face the targeted call-outs, the coordinated mass-reporting, and the lethal community notes that target anyone brave enough to challenge a prime minister to a verbal cage match.


This GiveSendGo exists for everyone who is sick and tired of watching foreign policy get dictated by unmoderated infographics. It is for those who believe world leaders should have to answer to a guy running a webcam from his basement.


If Bibi dodges the debate, the $300,000 raised here will immediately go toward buying an industrial, military grade pressure cooker and funding a lifetime supply of smoker pellets for a family of 10. If the debate actually happens, the funds will reimburse me for putting my family's meat budget on the line. Any leftover cash will fund my ongoing campaign to challenge every single head of state to a 1v1 debate live on stream.


Millions of brave keyboard warriors are fed up. It’s time to back the only man willing to step up, hit "Go Live," and demand that a world leader defend his entire legacy against a guy with zero credentials and way too much free time.


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