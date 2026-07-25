Joshua Birthday Present

Hello Friends & Family,





We are looking ahead to Joshua’s birthday this year. We have been so incredibly blessed to have good health for Joshua for the past 8+ months! We feel that we’ve finally figured things out and have him on a medication that has given Joshua some medical stability! He has spent the better part of the last 5 years in and out of hospital. If you know what life is like then you can relate. One of Joshua’s favorite things to do is to get outside. He loves the beach, he loves his bike, and he loves being out in Mother Nature camping and hiking. Unfortunately, the latter has been quite difficult as of late due to his teenage growth spurt! In the past we always had medical apparatuses or devices to assist us: Upsee, bike carriage, back harness, etc…and in time he’s outgrown all of these things. We’ve had our eye on this known as a hiking cart. Also, unfortunately, it is a device that is not covered by a grant or insurance. And so we must pay out-of-pocket for this item. And so we are asking for donations toward this for Joshua’s birthday this year, so that we can order it and have it in time for his birthday! We are so grateful thank you all for all of your love and support for Joshua. We hope that his life brings joy to yours! Anything that your willing to donate towards this birthday present would be greatly appreciated!