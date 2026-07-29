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Joshua 24 15

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRonald Watson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ronald Watson

Joshua 24 15

I don't even know where to begin. I don't know how things got so uncontrollable.

Well let me start by tell me a little bit about what's going on a couple years ago. My son got into some trouble. I Had to take a loan out against my house that was completely paid off.. to help him While we were in the middle of trying to redo the kitchen and with that being said

Since then, it's like things have really spiraled

He is now mentally in a better place. And we'll be coming home soon. . Still haven't got the kitchen together. I just ran out of money and possibly could be getting my house foreclosed on for about a third of what it's worth because I can't pay the loan

And now, on top of everything else, I had a motorcycle. and was out riding and flipped it doing about 40 miles an hour broke my pelvis in 2 places. My lower back has some compression issues. Broke my right arm. And I'm just having a run of really, really, bad luck. I'm never done anything like this. It hurts to even ask. But I know I'm going to need some help somewhere, and I don't have the family or the means to do it right now and someone mentioned to me, why don't you start a fund me program so, this is my attempt, swallow my pride, and just ask i'm several months behind on the bills and have physical therapy, and I would like to get my kitchen in working order. And I don't see any way out of this. So this is all and I hope and prayer. If there's anyone out there that can relate to situation that can maybe help it would be much appreciated. I just want to get back on my feet. And do it myself.

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