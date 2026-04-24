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Josh's Fight Against Cancer and Our Insurance Cris

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$220 USD

Fundraiser created byCOURTNEY CLOUD

Fundraiser funds will be received by COURTNEY CLOUD

Josh's Fight Against Cancer and Our Insurance Cris

Hello friends, family, and kind hearts,


My name is Courtney, and I am reaching out to you today with a heavy, yet hopeful heart to ask for your urgent support for my husband. In July, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood cancer. For the first two months of treatment starting in March, it looked like his immunotherapy was working. Sadly, his symptoms have drastically worsened. His cancer has now progressed into Advanced Multiple Myeloma, and his medical team is changing his protocol to a new medication called Revlimid alongside weekly immunotherapy shots.


The Urgent Crisis: Missed Treatments and Mobility Loss

We are currently facing an emergency that has completely halted his care. For the last 5 weeks, he has been forced to miss his critical injections due to an insurance nightmare. The insurance company keeps canceling his policy for non-payment because their system is continuously refunding our payments without ever depositing the funds back into our account. I have spent the last 5 weeks fighting relentlessly to get his health coverage fixed and up to date, but as of right now, we have had no luck.

Because of these missed treatments, his symptoms are getting worse by the day. He is rapidly losing mobility in his arms and legs, and he now has to walk with a cane as a preventive measure to keep from falling.


How You Can Help Us Right Now

To get his health insurance reactivated so he can immediately resume his cancer treatments, our immediate goal is to raise $2,500.


While the insurance company requires a flat amount upfront, we have set our target at $2,500 to safely cover the platform's transaction fees, immediate travel to his clinic, and his upcoming prescription copays. Time is truly of the essence to stop his physical decline and get him back on his medication. Any donation, no matter how small, gets us closer to safety. If you are unable to donate, please share this link everywhere you can. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us

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