Supporting the ministry of Josh in YWAM Skien

Hello!





My name is Joshua Håvik, and I’d love to invite you to join my support and prayer team!





In June 2024, I graduated from a Discipleship Training School (DTS) in Skien, Norway. The program lasted five months, and during that time, I felt God calling me to become a full-time volunteer (staff) at the very YWAM base where I completed my DTS. I’m incredibly excited to pursue this path! I’ll have the opportunity to help lead another DTS, guiding young people as they take their next step in God’s plan for their lives. I’ll also get to serve alongside amazing staff members, travel around Norway and Europe, and participate in mission trips across the nations. Plus, I’ll be developing my gifts in worship and music, which I discovered during my DTS is something God wants me to pursue further.





As a full-time volunteer, I’m seeking financial support to cover living expenses, ministry costs, travel for mission trips, and more. Your support, whether through financial contributions or prayer, is a huge blessing and allows me to bless others in return.





If you feel led to support my ministry, please consider praying for me and, if you feel called, donating to my support campaign. Every contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated and goes toward an incredible cause. Anything beyond my needs will help me support others as well. Most importantly, please take a moment to pray about whether supporting me financially is the right step for you, as God may have other ways for you to be involved.





NEWSLETTER

Regardless of your decision, I’d love to keep you updated! If you’d like to receive my monthly newsletter, simply email me at jahaavik@gmail.com, and I’ll add you to the list.





Thank you so much for your time and consideration.





With love,

Josh