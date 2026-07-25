Josh Comeaux Housefire

Josh and his partner Travis had tragedy rock their world last night. While they were sleeping, lightning struck their forever home. God was watching out and allowed them enough time to get theirselves and their animals out safely, but unfortunately that was all they able to salvage. They lost everything except the clothes on their backs. Clothes, furniture, cars, memories and everything else they own all engulfed in flames.





we are creating this fundraiser to help them raise enough money to start over. If you or anybody you know has anything you’re willing to donate, it would be GREATLY appreciated. Josh is a very valued member of our Ecoview family and all of our hearts are broken for him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family, Josh. If we can help with anything at all please let us know. I know God has a plan and a purpose for you! You will make it through these trials and tribulations and come out way stronger on the other side