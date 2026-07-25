GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Joseph The Parrot/Zé Carioca Legal Defense

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$1,370 USD

Fundraiser created bylopoint goat

Joseph The Parrot/Zé Carioca Legal Defense

Lucas Alexandre Flaneto de Queiroz, known online as Zé Carioca and Joseph The Parrot, is a Brazilian firearms designer, entrepreneur, and privacy advocate currently detained following Operação Shadowgun, a March 2026 federal operation that targeted his legally registered company, Potentia Pesquisa Bélica LTDA.


Lucas is no stranger to the privacy and human rights community. He was a speaker at Monerokon 2025 in Prague, Czechia where he presented on the intersection of financial privacy, personal sovereignty, and the right to self-defense. His work has always sat at the crossroads of two fundamental beliefs: that privacy is a human right, and that the ability to defend oneself is inseparable from human dignity. He has dedicated his career to developing technologies that put self-defense capability into the hands of ordinary people — a right that should not be contingent on wealth, geography, or government permission.


Potentia Pesquisa Bélica LTDA, his legally registered and Army-authorized company, is the institutional expression of that mission. It was preparing to exhibit at Shot Fair, Brazil's premier firearms industry event, and had drawn praise from São Paulo lawmakers. This is not a criminal enterprise — it is a legitimate, growing business built on the conviction that self-defense is a universal human right.


*The charges don't hold up*


The core allegation — illegal arms trade — rests on the online sale of firearm magazines. Magazines were declassified as Army-controlled products in 2021 by presidential decree, and in 2022 the Army publicly confirmed they may be sold freely by manufacturers. No special permit is required. 


The prosecution's buyer list, assembled to imply a criminal network, mixes the small number of individuals with criminal records together with licensed gun owners, law-abiding citizens, a police officer, and even deceased individuals.


The money laundering charge lacks any concrete evidence. Prosecutors point to cryptocurrency donations Lucas received for his Urutau project, yet offer no proof that funds were misused. 


Their primary grievance appears to be that Lucas used Monero — a legal, privacy-focused currency — and they cannot see every transaction. This is not evidence of wrongdoing; it is an admission that they lack it. That a speaker at Monerokon would use Monero for legitimate transactions should surprise no one.


The criminal organization charge requires a minimum of four members. To meet this threshold, prosecutors swept in five individuals — mostly young university students, many living in different cities — on the basis of recording a podcast together, being Steam friends, or living in the same city. 


One piece of evidence submitted by the Ministry of Justice was later shown to be a doctored photo: an airsoft rifle with its orange safety tip removed to make it appear to be a real firearm. 


Lucas has not been convicted of anything. He is being held while his legal team works to dismantle a case built on deregulated products, speculative financial claims, and manufactured associations. 


Self-defense is a fundamental human right. Privacy is a fundamental human right. Lucas has spent his career defending both. Now he needs the community to defend him.


Every contribution helps and goes directly to his family. Share this page with anyone who believes in the fundamental human rights to privacy and self defense.


Stay up to date with the latest developments at https://zecarioca.cgic.ai/ Our community run OSINT archive and case documentation portal for Operação Shadowgun. It aggregates court documents, dockets, registries, custody tracking, legal chronologies, in depth evidence analysis, social media records, video/article archives, and source libraries related to the case. It also provides tools for legal request templates for both Brazil and USA jurisdictions, a file upload portal for crowdsourced document submissions and all verified methods for donating to the legal defense. We encourage you to utilize this comprehensive resource to explore the details of the case for yourself from source materials and understand exactly why it is necessary to support The Parrot's legal defense.



BUNDA WARRIORS

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve