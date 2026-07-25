Joseph Household

Not really good at wording something like this.





I'm a business owner trying to stay afloat, that is a separate matter to my household's upkeep. I've given two of my homeless friends a home. They work (one of them actually works for me) but I only charge them part of the utilities as 'rent' and I'm in a constant state of draw down due to other matters pertaining to my chicken business. I'm trying to get enough cushioning to get through the next year or so, so that I can keep supporting them while they get to where they need to be. Since I live as frugally as I do my situation isn't normally so dire that I would turn to something like this and I don't want to be a burden or cause burdens on others. Just typing this is as stressful as it is embarrassing. I can't stand sounding desperate but several issues all culminated all at once.





Making sure my chickens, goose, turkey, friends, and family are all taken care of takes precedent before anything else to me, even myself. I'm sorry and God bless you all.