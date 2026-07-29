Joseph Bates TV Series

The story of Joseph Bates: Before the Dawn is based upon "The Autobiography of Joesph Bates." The series starts with a young boy discovering his dream of being a sea captain and finds his faith. From pirates to prisoner of war aboard a British Navy Ship, to Prison Break all in the 1800s. This story is packed with action, love, faith, and mission for God.





For more than 150 years, the story and life of Joseph Bates has been hidden, tucked away from public attention. A true story of such caliber deserves to be told in cinematic excellence. All of the funds from this campaign go directly to producing each next episode, with the goal of producing a new one each week. This crowd-funded event is a proven method and you can be a part of making true stories come to life. Funds go to producing higher and higher quality episodes.





Pilot Episode Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFbJ_auUYCg