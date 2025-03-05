Help J6er Jose Padilla buy a vehicle

Campaign Image

Having spent the last four years in federal detention and prison prior to receiving my pardon on Jan 20th 2025, my family finances have been devestated and we are down to 1 vehicle that is on it's last leg.  I am hoping that with this campaign I will be able to fund both repairs to my wife's vehicle and purchase a vehicle for my use so that I'll be able to help my wife in shuffling our children around to their events.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Wishing you the very best.

silverbootGood luck
$ 100.00 USD
3 minutes ago

My Pillow Guy
$ 200.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Godspeed. Never give up.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 minutes ago

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28 God bless you and your family!

Esernia Family Charity
$ 1000.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Good luck.

Dwain Smart
$ 50.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Give me liberty or give them death.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 minutes ago

CoolPatriotMom
$ 100.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Thank you for your service. May God bless you and help you rebuild your life. I am very sorry this happened to you. Hopefully justice will be served.

Linda
$ 50.00 USD
7 minutes ago

God bless you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 minutes ago

May God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 32.00 USD
9 minutes ago

The President is for you. The People are for you. And God is for you. Never lose hope. Never give up. May the Lord bless you and keep you, and restore to you what the locusts have consumed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 minutes ago

May God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 minutes ago

John Davis
$ 100.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Thx for your service.

Thomas Elliott
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 minutes ago

GOD Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 minutes ago

God speed to you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Patricia Parke
$ 50.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Your country is very grateful to you for your sacrifice for this nation. We are so proud of you and men and women of our armed forces like you. God speed healing for you brother. There will be justice, in this world or next!

