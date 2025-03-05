Help J6er Jose Padilla buy a vehicle

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,195
Having spent the last four years in federal detention and prison prior to receiving my pardon on Jan 20th 2025, my family finances have been devestated and we are down to 1 vehicle that is on it's last leg. I am hoping that with this campaign I will be able to fund both repairs to my wife's vehicle and purchase a vehicle for my use so that I'll be able to help my wife in shuffling our children around to their events.
Wishing you the very best.
Godspeed. Never give up.
And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28 God bless you and your family!
Good luck.
Give me liberty or give them death.
Thank you for your service. May God bless you and help you rebuild your life. I am very sorry this happened to you. Hopefully justice will be served.
God bless you and your family!
May God bless you and your family.
The President is for you. The People are for you. And God is for you. Never lose hope. Never give up. May the Lord bless you and keep you, and restore to you what the locusts have consumed.
May God bless you and your family.
Thx for your service.
GOD Bless!
God speed to you and your family
Your country is very grateful to you for your sacrifice for this nation. We are so proud of you and men and women of our armed forces like you. God speed healing for you brother. There will be justice, in this world or next!
