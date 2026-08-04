Help José Alberto Continue His Journey to Recovery

A few years ago, José Alberto Gastelum suffered a medical emergency. Miraculously, he survived after being in a coma. However, he was left with a disability. Throughout his healing journey, he has undergone 13 medical procedures as a result of his condition, some of which have been more successful than others. He is now hopeful and encouraged by a promising two-stage medical treatment that will require him to travel from the state of Nevada to Texas. This treatment represents a significant step toward improving his health and continuing his recovery.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps reduce the financial burden and brings him one step closer to receiving the care he needs.





Please keep José Alberto and the Torres-Gastelum family in your prayers. Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and support.





Blessed Mother, pray for us

Saint Luke, pray for us

Our Lord, Jesus, have mercy on us





Ayuda a José Alberto a Continuar su Camino hacia la Recuperación





Hace unos años, José Alberto Gastelum sufrió una emergencia médica. Milagrosamente sobrevivió después de haber estado en coma. Sin embargo, quedó con una discapacidad. A lo largo de su proceso de sanación, ha sido sometido a 13 intervenciones médicas como resultado de su condición, algunas de las cuales han tenido más éxito que otras. Ahora se encuentra esperanzado y con ilusión ante un prometedor tratamiento médico de dos etapas, para el cual deberá viajar desde el estado de Nevada hasta Texas, lo que representará un paso significativo en la mejora de su salud y la continuación de su recuperación.





Cada contribución, sin importar la cantidad, ayuda a reducir la carga financiera y lo acerca más a recibir la atención que necesita.





Por favor, mantengan a José Alberto y a la familia Torres-Gastelum en sus oraciones. Gracias por su generosidad, compasión y apoyo.





Santa Madre, ruega por nosotros

San Lucas, ruega por nosotros

Nuestro Señor, Jesucristo, ten misericordia de nosotros