JG & Crystal’s Adoption Journey: Chosen in Love

Many of you know Crystal and Jose and have followed their journey over the years. For 14 years, they have prayed, hoped, and trusted God as they dreamed of becoming parents.





Throughout that time, they have endured multiple rounds of IVF, heartbreaking miscarriages, and countless emotional and financial challenges. Despite the disappointments, they have never lost faith that one day they would welcome a child into their family.





Today, that opportunity has finally arrived through adoption.





As exciting as this blessing is, adoption also comes with significant expenses, including legal fees, court costs, paperwork and other adoption-related expenses. We would love to come alongside Crystal and Jose and help ease some of that financial burden so they can focus on preparing to welcome their precious baby.





If you know them personally, you know the love, faith, and dedication they have to offer a child. They have waited patiently and faithfully for this moment, and now we have the opportunity to be part of their story.





No gift is too small, and every donation helps bring them one step closer to bringing their baby home. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please keep them in your prayers during this exciting season.





Thank you for supporting Crystal and Jose as they take this beautiful step toward growing their family. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than words can express.