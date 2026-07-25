Help Jose access life saving cancer treatment

Since the beginning of this year (2026), my dear friend Jose has been dealing with ongoing symptoms, including extreme fatigue, unexplained weight loss (40 lbs) , nausea/vomiting, and a persistent cough that has never resolved.

He had been in and out of emergency rooms and urgent cares with no help and tried multiple different medications which gave no relief. Doctors had told him twice that he had only a bad case of pneumonia, that it would clear up, and sent him home. However, by Sunday, May 24, his symptoms had only worsened, so he decided to go to another hospital, where he was soon admitted. On Saturday, May 30, he received the news that we all dread hearing: stage 4 cancer.

Looming ahead of him now is the unknown of this new diagnosis, an unforeseen amount of medical bills, care for his two children and a mother who depends on him.

On behalf of him and his family, I am making this Give Send Go to help with his medical bills, and to help him gather the necessary funds to get life saving alternative treatment, as Aultman hospital (where he’s currently being seen at) has not given him much help, and he does not have insurance and no companies want to insure him now that he has a cancer diagnosis.





If you have any prayers or words of encouragement, please leave them here.

You know that Jose loves every one of you as if you were family of his own, so let's show him the same outpouring of love he's always shown to us. Remember, the Lord hears our prayers as well, and spiritually they are just as (if not more) powerful as donations are to financial need. Let's pray for a miracle while we provide for what physical needs we can.































