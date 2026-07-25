GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Jose access life saving cancer treatment

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$12,971 USD

Fundraiser created byMicaela Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jose Barajas

Help Jose access life saving cancer treatment

Since the beginning of this year (2026), my dear friend Jose has been dealing with ongoing symptoms, including extreme fatigue, unexplained weight loss (40 lbs) , nausea/vomiting, and a persistent cough that has never resolved.

He had been in and out of emergency rooms and urgent cares with no help and tried multiple different medications which gave no relief. Doctors had told him twice that he had only a bad case of pneumonia, that it would clear up, and sent him home. However, by Sunday, May 24, his symptoms had only worsened, so he decided to go to another hospital, where he was soon admitted. On Saturday, May 30, he received the news that we all dread hearing: stage 4 cancer.

Looming ahead of him now is the unknown of this new diagnosis, an unforeseen amount of medical bills, care for his two children and a mother who depends on him.

On behalf of him and his family, I am making this Give Send Go to help with his medical bills, and to help him gather the necessary funds to get life saving alternative treatment, as Aultman hospital (where he’s currently being seen at) has not given him much help, and he does not have insurance and no companies want to insure him now that he has a cancer diagnosis.


If you have any prayers or words of encouragement, please leave them here.

You know that Jose loves every one of you as if you were family of his own, so let's show him the same outpouring of love he's always shown to us. Remember, the Lord hears our prayers as well, and spiritually they are just as (if not more) powerful as donations are to financial need. Let's pray for a miracle while we provide for what physical needs we can.









Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve