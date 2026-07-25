Let's help this sweet 4 year old get a much needed indoor playroom!

My friends’ daughter, Joanna, has Dravet Syndrome and this room will help meet safety & developmental needs for years. It will bring peace knowing that she has a safe and nurturing space to play, explore, and grow like her peers. The possibilities in the room are adaptable, multipurpose, and will grow with Jo.

Her complex medical needs prevent her from being outdoors - sunlight exposure and unregulated temperature are triggers for real medical emergencies. Without safety awareness, but a growing love for exploring, climbing, and playing, the family needs a space for Jo to routinely participate in typical childhood play.

Make-A-Wish has granted her an indoor sensory safe playground, BUT cannot begin this process until the family has a renovated space in their home. I reached out and found a few men willing give their time, talent, and skills to do the work enclosing the garage, but financial assistance is needed for the building supplies. With the community's help, we can make their wish come true and get this dream playroom completed!

Please consider helping by giving or sharing or both :)





A little more about Joanna:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DDyj1x94m/

Meet Joanna, one of our newest Children's Miracle Network ambassadors at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital!

At just 3 months old, Joanna had already experienced six emergency admissions for seizures at her local hospital. Desperate for answers, she was brought to UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital where she was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome — a severe, drug‑resistant epilepsy that begins in infancy.

Joanna received a vagus nerve stimulation implant that sends gentle electrical pulses to her brain that reduce seizure frequency. Today, she is a thriving 3-and-a-half-year-old who enjoys crawling, playing with textured light-up balls and watching "Trolls."



