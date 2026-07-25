Jose Luis Andreu: Siervo Bueno y Fiel

Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers, love, and support during this time. May God bless you all.





Nuestra familia está profundamente agradecida por sus oraciones, cariño y apoyo durante este tiempo. Que Dios les bendiga y les de el ciento por uno!









We bless and thank the Lord for the life of our dad, Jose Luis, the heart of a large and deeply united family. He was a beloved husband, the father of nine children, father-in-law to nine more, and the proud grandfather of forty-two grandchildren.





For the last 35 years of his life, he dedicated himself completely to the service of God as a missionary of the Neocatechumenal Way within the Catholic Church, sent together with his wife by Saint John Paul II. Alongside his beloved wife, Angela, he “spent himself and was spent” for the proclamation of the Gospel, faithfully following the Lord’s command:





“Go into all the world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.” (Mark 16:15)





We are witnesses to his tireless zeal for the mission, his constant willingness to go wherever the Church needed him, and his profound love for Christ and for the people whom the Lord placed in his path. His greatest desire was that others might encounter Jesus Christ and experience His love and mercy.





For many, José Luis was far more than a friend or a catechist; he was a true father figure. Through his wisdom, his closeness, and his sincere love, he accompanied countless people throughout their lives. Many found in him a word of encouragement, timely advice, and the affection of a father.





We give thanks to God for the gift of his life, for his witness of faith, and for the love he sowed within his family, the Church, and all those who had the grace of knowing him.





During these difficult moments, many people have asked how they can support our family. For this reason, we have created this space for those who wish to contribute voluntarily toward funeral expenses and other costs related to his final farewell.





Any assistance will be received with sincere gratitude. Above all, however, we ask for your prayers for the eternal repose of our father and for comfort and strength for our mother, his children, his grandchildren, and our entire family.





We are deeply grateful for every prayer, message, memory, and expression of love and support. We place our trust in Christ’s promise:





“In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I





Bendecimos al Señor por la vida de nuestro padre, José Luis, el corazón de una familia inmensa y profundamente unida. Fue esposo amado, padre de nueve hijos, suegro de nueve más y orgulloso abuelo de cuarenta y dos nietos.





Durante los últimos 35 años de su vida, se entregó por completo al servicio de Dios como misionero del Camino Neocatecumenal dentro de la Iglesia Católica, enviado junto a su esposa por San Juan Pablo II. Junto a su amada esposa, Ángela, se “gastó y desgastó” por el anuncio del Evangelio, siguiendo con fidelidad el mandato del Señor: «Id por todo el mundo y proclamad el Evangelio a toda criatura» (Mc 16, 15).





Somos testigos de su infatigable celo por la misión, de su disponibilidad constante para ir donde la Iglesia lo necesitara y de su profundo amor por Cristo y por las personas que el Señor puso en su camino. Su mayor deseo era que otros pudieran encontrarse con Jesucristo y experimentar su amor y su misericordia.





Para muchos, José Luis fue mucho más que un amigo o un catequista; fue una verdadera figura paterna. Con su sabiduría, su cercanía y su amor sincero, acompañó a innumerables personas a lo largo de sus vidas. Muchos encontraron en él una palabra de ánimo, un consejo oportuno y el cariño de un padre.





Damos gracias a Dios por el regalo de su vida, por su testimonio de fe y por el amor que sembró en su familia, en la Iglesia y en todos aquellos que tuvieron la gracia de conocerlo.





En estos momentos difíciles, muchas personas nos han preguntado cómo pueden apoyar a nuestra familia. Por ello, hemos creado este espacio para quienes deseen colaborar voluntariamente con los gastos funerarios y otros gastos relacionados con su despedida.





Toda ayuda será recibida con sincera gratitud. Sin embargo, les pedimos sobre todo sus oraciones por el eterno descanso de nuestro padre y por el consuelo y la fortaleza de nuestra madre, de sus hijos, de sus nietos y de toda nuestra familia.





Agradecemos de corazón cada oración, mensaje, recuerdo y muestra de cariño. Confiamos en la promesa de Cristo:





«En la casa de mi Padre hay muchas moradas; si no, ¿os lo habría dicho, puesto que voy a prepararos lugar? Y cuando haya ido y os haya preparado un lugar, volveré y os tomaré conmigo, para que donde esté yo, estéis también vosotros.» (Juan 14, 2-3)





Que el Señor lo reciba en su gloria y le conceda el descanso eterno.





Ha combatido el buen combate, ha terminado la carrera y ha mantenido la fe.





Siervo bueno y fiel.