Support Twin Falls Hero Jordan Salinas

On August 1, 2026, an active shooter opened fire at the new In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho, killing three and wounding others. Jordan Salinas, a local guy who’d been training for years, didn’t freeze. He engaged the rifle-armed attacker with his own handgun, forced him back, and then stayed to help a critically wounded employee until help arrived.

He prepared for a day he hoped would never come and when it did, he ran toward the danger and saved lives.

This fundraiser is for Jordan, support a man who did the right thing under fire. A way to say thanks to a guy who actually stepped up.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



