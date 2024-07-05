Campaign Image

Biblical studies trip

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,970

Campaign created by Jordan Sims

Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Sims

Hello friends and family!

As a sophomore at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, I am studying Psychology with a minor in Biblical studies. As I go through my years at college I am always looking for opportunites to expand my worldview by traveling and experiencing God's wonderful creation firsthand! This last spring I was made aware of an opportunity to travel East to Greece and Turkey in the spring of 2025. Through this trip I will get to visit many of the churches Paul writes about in the New Testament along with many historical sites, temples, tombs, memorials, and more! 

This trip counts toward my Bibilcal minor credit and offers some incredible insight into ancient history. My goal is to raise what I can through fundraisers and pay the remaining balance from working over the summer and during the school year. I would be honored if you felt called to help send me on this trip! Prayers are welcomed and appreciated! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Amber
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Dawn told me abt this opportunity. I am excited for you and hope this little bit helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Kevin and Lisa Hanna
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Wishing you the best Jordan!

The Zoo
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck! Can't wait to hear about the experience when you get back!

Bobbi Schmitt
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God speed!

Ann Nottestad
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

I am so excited you have this opportunity! Can’t wait to hear all about it!

Jax
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Enjoy your trip!

Nate and Chrissy Gascho
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We are proud of you Jordan. What an incredible opportunity to grow your heart and world.

Aaron and Kim
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Jim Lorang
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Jordan, we are blessed to see you standing strong on God's word.

The Wethal Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

What an amazing experience! We look forward to hearing about your journey!

