Biblical studies trip

Hello friends and family!

As a sophomore at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, I am studying Psychology with a minor in Biblical studies. As I go through my years at college I am always looking for opportunites to expand my worldview by traveling and experiencing God's wonderful creation firsthand! This last spring I was made aware of an opportunity to travel East to Greece and Turkey in the spring of 2025. Through this trip I will get to visit many of the churches Paul writes about in the New Testament along with many historical sites, temples, tombs, memorials, and more!

This trip counts toward my Bibilcal minor credit and offers some incredible insight into ancient history. My goal is to raise what I can through fundraisers and pay the remaining balance from working over the summer and during the school year. I would be honored if you felt called to help send me on this trip! Prayers are welcomed and appreciated!