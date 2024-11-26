Help Jordon Rebuild

Jordon, the creative mind behind the "Nose-Ring Mafia" t-shirt, has been facing some incredible challenges and now needs our help. After his landlord gave him three months' notice to vacate his room for a relative, Jordon moved all his belongings into storage by himself, only receiving minimal help after paying $90 to fill the U-Haul tank. At the same time, his hours at Safeway were cut in half, leaving him struggling financially.

He found a new job at Walmart but encountered an extremely toxic work environment. After bravely reporting inappropriate behavior by an HR manager, Jordon was fired regardless, and the manager was promoted. Left homeless, Jordon began sleeping in fields during the day and staying at shelters on weekends. Despite these hardships, he launched an Etsy store to pursue his passion for gaming-inspired designs. Unfortunately, Etsy’s payment delays and his sudden job loss left him unable to make ends meet.

Jordon has been working tirelessly, logging over 60-hour weeks and enduring grueling shifts while still homeless. He’s doing everything he can to rebuild, but he needs your help to secure stable housing, cover basic expenses, and keep his creative dreams alive.

Let’s show Jordon the support he deserves. Every contribution helps him take a step closer to stability and success. Thank you for helping a hardworking, creative individual turn his life around.



~Smash