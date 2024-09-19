Jordan Klebieko: ICKSP Seminarian Support

The purpose of this appeal is to raise money to support Jordan Klebieko during his formation at The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest seminary, which is located at Gricigliano in Tuscany, Italy.

Jordan first felt a call to the priesthood at the age of eight when a Priest, who was a long time family friend, placed his hand on Jordan’s head and said, “One day you’ll be one of us.” That made such an impression on Jordan that he never stopped considering that God might be calling him to a vocation to the priesthood. As he grew, Jordan was active in every parish his family attended. In 2017 he was introduced to the Traditional Latin Mass and it captured his heart. He learned to serve at the altar and eventually helped train many new servers, which brought him a special joy. Jordan was accepted into the Institute’s formation program in 2023. After spending a year in Rockford, IL at St. Mary’s Oratory studying French and Latin and serving the parish, he is now residing at the ICKSP seminary in Italy. During this first year as a candidate, Jordan will continue his French and Latin studies and begin a study of Spirituality while living a life of prayer in community with the other candidates and seminarians.



As a candidate for The Institute, Jordan is required to raise funds for tuition, housing, and food costs, which are approximately $1000 per month for the seven years of formation. Jordan is also responsible for covering the costs of insurance, travel, government fees, academic needs, and personal items. Any funds raised, over the monthly goal of $1000, will be set aside for Jordan to cover these additional expenses.



Jordan is deeply grateful to everyone who has so generously supported him through both prayer and monetary donations over the past year. He is humbled to experience God’s love and care through your kindness. He keeps you and your intentions close to his heart and prays for you daily. Thank you for supporting him and making it possible for him to answer God’s call through a vocation to the Holy Priesthood.





