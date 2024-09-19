Campaign Image

Jordan Klebieko: ICKSP Seminarian Support

Jordan Klebieko: ICKSP Seminarian Support

The purpose of this appeal is to raise money to support Jordan Klebieko during his formation at The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest seminary, which is located at Gricigliano in Tuscany, Italy. 

Jordan first felt a call to the priesthood at the age of eight when a Priest, who was a long time family friend, placed his hand on Jordan’s head and said, “One day you’ll be one of us.” That made such an impression on Jordan that he never stopped considering that God might be calling him to a vocation to the priesthood. As he grew, Jordan was active in every parish his family attended. In 2017 he was introduced to the Traditional Latin Mass and it captured his heart. He learned to serve at the altar and eventually helped train many new servers, which brought him a special joy. Jordan was accepted into the Institute’s formation program in 2023. After spending a year in Rockford, IL at St. Mary’s Oratory studying French and Latin and serving the parish, he is now residing at the ICKSP seminary in Italy. During this first year as a candidate, Jordan will continue his French and Latin studies and begin a study of Spirituality while living a life of prayer in community with the other candidates and seminarians.  

As a candidate for The Institute, Jordan is required to raise funds for tuition, housing, and food costs, which are approximately $1000 per month for the seven years of formation. Jordan is also responsible for covering the costs of insurance, travel, government fees, academic needs, and personal items. Any funds raised, over the monthly goal of $1000, will be set aside for Jordan to cover these additional expenses. 

Jordan is deeply grateful to everyone who has so generously supported him through both prayer and monetary donations over the past year. He is humbled to experience God’s love and care through your kindness. He keeps you and your intentions close to his heart and prays for you daily. Thank you for supporting him and making it possible for him to answer God’s call through a vocation to the Holy Priesthood. 


Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
May this new year bring you even closer to Our Lord and His plan for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
May God continue to bless you and keep you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
May God bless you. We are praying for you.

Karen
$ 50.00 USD
You are in my prayers Jordan.

Rachel Burgess
$ 100.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
May God Bless you on this journey

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
I will be praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 650.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
God Bless You on this journey as you prepare for your vocation to the Holy Priesthood.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
I will be praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 650.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
Crespo family
$ 100.00 USD
Be assured of our prayers as you prepare for the priesthood.

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
I will be praying for you

Updates

Update #2

January 9th, 2025

Dear Friends,

While Jordan is at the seminary he does not have access to his phone or the internet. He was very blessed to be able to read the wonderful messages on this page while he was visiting home over the holidays.

If you would like to send him a message of encouragement that he will see while he is in Italy, you can send an email to the address below. Type Jordan Klebieko in the subject line of your email. It will be printed out and placed in a mail slot for Jordan to collect and read. 

seminaristes@icrsp.org 

May God bless you and your families.

Sincerely,

Tracey Klebieko 


Update #1

January 9th, 2025

Dear benefactors,

I would like to begin by thanking each one of you for giving me this opportunity to discern a priestly vocation with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest. Please know that all of you are in my prayers.

After arriving in Italy at the beginning of September, myself and the other candidates spent around a week at the seminary which was followed by a week long silent retreat at a convent in Switzerland which is run by the Institute. It was an amazing experience. With a combination of beautiful scenery and sacred silence, I had the opportunity to reflect on the goodness of God and his divine providence in all things. It was an experience that I will never forget. After this retreat, we returned to the seminary to begin our courses for the semester. Our first year is called the year of spiritually where we get to study the scriptures, the Church's Doctrines, the history of spiritually, and various other subjects pertaining to the faith and our life at the Institute. When we are not studying, much of our time is spent in the chapel where we pray the divine office or participate in other liturgical functions. Life at the seminary can be very busy, and so whenever I get the opportunity to attend mass, pray the office or spend time in meditation, I can spend this time in the loving embrace of Our Lord, who gives me the strength to make it through every trial and every difficulty. Through this, I have striven for a complete abandonment to His Divine Will and a complete confidence in His desired path for my life. All this keeps me moving forward and gives me the confidence to continue down this path of discernment. He has given me this life, and, if it is His Will, I intend to give it back through serving Him in His Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. 

In addition to our academic and liturgical obligations, we also have various jobs to complete around the seminary. For myself, I have the august privilege of working in the gardens. This consists of watering and pruning the plants, pulling weeds, picking up dead leaves and various other obligations to make the outdoor areas look nice. Before I entered the seminary I would do a lot of work outside which is something that I have always enjoyed, so to get the opportunity to continue this work at the seminary is a dream come true. And what a beautiful place to finish these chores! Italy is an absolutely beautiful part of the world. The atmosphere reminds me of central Texas (minus the heat) along with the mountains of Colorado and Arizona all mixed together. This, coupled with the Catholic heritage of the nation, makes for a great experience as a seminarian, and would be great for anyone else who would want to experience Italy for themselves. 

These three factors of prayer, work, and study have completely enveloped my life for the last four months. We have been given the opportunity to separate ourselves from the business and noise of the outside world, which has allowed myself (in a certain sense) like the prophet Elias in 1 Kings 19, 12-13, to hear our Lord in the light breeze and to search for and follow Him as He desires. And because of your generous contributions and prayers, all of this has been made possible. I am truly humbled by everyone's generosity in this regard and I pray that our Blessed Lord my reward you a hundred fold for your sacrifices. 

In conclusion, I make this update as I fly back to Florence after a wonderful Christmas break spent with my family and friends. I return with a great joy and consolation, knowing that I get the opportunity to continually discern the Will of God for my life and knowing that each one of you have made this possible. Please be assured of my continual prayers for each of you and your families. And in all things, may God's Almighty Will be fully accomplished in each one of us.

Yours in Christ,
Jordan Klebieko.

