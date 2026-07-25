Hello everyone,

I am a young man trying to stand on my feet and build a stable and honest life. Like many others, I am facing difficult circumstances that made it hard for me to continue my journey alone.

I am currently seeking support to help me cover essential living costs and get back on track toward stability and independence. This support will give me the chance to move forward, improve my situation, and work toward a better future.

Every contribution, no matter how small, means a lot to me and brings me one step closer to standing strong again.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read, support, or share my campaign.



