Fighting to Make Jonathan's Home Permanent

After almost five years of taking care of this wonderful, adorable boy through kinship, I feel like i'm in a good place to begin the full adoption process. My biggest concern is that the birth parent still wants to have a say in his life, even though they're not a part of his life. I believe the process should be easy based on the facts, but I know there is going to be a huge legal hurdle, not only proving to the court that I have always provided the best home for Jonathan, but also that there's no reason to shake up his life to keep a person involved in a process that they never cared about. Every year has been full of county office observations and extra paperwork for important things like daycare. I've gotten help from family and friends in the past to cover every day things such as babysitting and groceries especially for a toddler who has an appetite for everything! The best decision is to take the matter to court to put this stress behind me and continue my life with someone who already calls me Dad. I am asking for support to cover any legal fees and hopefully make the transition from kinship to actual parent a smooth success. Thank you for any support that you can provide.