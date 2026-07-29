Jonna Journey

My wish before I die is to meet my grandbabies. Until two day's ago I never thought it was going to happen. My Daughter is having her last baby August 3rd and wants me to be there. Not only do I get to meet my grandbabies.I am going to see one born. But wants me to spend a couple of months with her. So I'm leaving June 1st but I have to lose my home to go.Bc my health isn't good so my finances are 0 so I'm asking for help to make my wish come true. My life will be complete when I meet my grandbabies. And welcome one into the world.My daughter is paying for the bus ticket.Please pray for this chapter in my life. Find it in your hearts to donate.God Bless You and Thank You for reading. And TIA if you help. And if you can't help please share my story