Serving in Mexico Full-Time

Hello, my name is Jon , and I am raising funds to further my involvement in serving the Ensenada Maneadero region of Baja California, Mexico. Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of building with Homes of Hope, witnessing door-to-door, and providing support and maintenance at an orphanage. After much prayer and reflection, I believe that this is my calling, and I am now enrolled in a Discipleship Training School (DTS) to further my training and preparation.

I have already saved $2,000 towards the lecture phase of my DTS, and I am seeking your support to help me reach my goal of $7,500. Any excess donations will be used to help fund other students' outreach expenses.

I am passionate about serving the people of Mexico, and I believe that your support will enable me to make a meaningful impact in their lives. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help me to further my training and continue serving in this beautiful country. Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey!

I am committed to using the funds raised for the purpose of furthering my training and outreach efforts in Mexico. I will provide regular updates on my progress and use the funds in a responsible and transparent manner. Thank you again for your support! #Mexico #Discipleship #Service #Outreach