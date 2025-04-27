Serving in Mexico Full-Time

Goal:
Hello, my name is Jon , and I am raising funds to further my involvement in serving the Ensenada Maneadero region of Baja California, Mexico. Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of building with Homes of Hope, witnessing door-to-door, and providing support and maintenance at an orphanage. After much prayer and reflection, I believe that this is my calling, and I am now enrolled in a Discipleship Training School (DTS) to further my training and preparation.
I have already saved $2,000 towards the lecture phase of my DTS, and I am seeking your support to help me reach my goal of $7,500. Any excess donations will be used to help fund other students' outreach expenses.
I am passionate about serving the people of Mexico, and I believe that your support will enable me to make a meaningful impact in their lives. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help me to further my training and continue serving in this beautiful country. Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey!
I am committed to using the funds raised for the purpose of furthering my training and outreach efforts in Mexico. I will provide regular updates on my progress and use the funds in a responsible and transparent manner. Thank you again for your support! #Mexico #Discipleship #Service #Outreach
God bless you Jon for answering the call. You will do amazing work for the kingdom. The Lord must be so proud of you! Dave Johnson
God bless you brother….& your zeal to make Jesus Christ known!!
“Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.’” -Matthew 9:37-38
Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
June 22nd, 2025
I have received offline donations totaling $4500.
Thank you for your support. God bless you!
