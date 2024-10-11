Hurricane Relief for “Brooke’s” Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,272
Campaign funds will be received by Bridgett Jones
"Brooke", her 3 kids, and her unborn baby were struggling and falling on hard times when Hurricane Helene hit. The destruction was so devastating that she was left with a damaged vehicle and house and are now without food. Any funds that she had previously saved went to surviving the hurricane and the recent after effects. During the last 2 weeks "Brooke" lost 8lbs due to not having enough food and trying to provide for her children the most she could. Being pregnant, this weight loss is dangerous for her and the baby. "Brooke" is trying everything she can to get her life back on track but can't see an end in sight. Please consider supporting a hard working, loving, mama in need who just needs a little assistance to get back in order. Anything could help and would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Many prayers in this difficult time!
May the Lord bless and keep you, make his face shine upon you and give you peace!!
God bless you all and keep you safe.
We’re praying for you! The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and held those crushed in spirit.
You and your family are being covered in prayers. Do not lose hope, don't give up now. Your life is so valuable, your babies (all of them) are precious and worth fighting for. You will look back on this season and see how God gave you His strength to make it through! We love you, and we support you. ❤️
December 2nd, 2024
Thank you all for your continued support of Brooke’s family. They are still going through various trials and struggles but the burden has lessened and they have been able to breathe a little. Brooke has had the space to prioritize her health again and her precious baby girl is growing beautifully. Thank you all again so much.
October 24th, 2024
“Brooke” is overwhelmed with the incredible generosity of people she doesn’t even know.
She says: “Thank you so much! I seriously cannot say it enough. We are so incredibly thankful”
