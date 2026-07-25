Jones Family Kenya Trip Aug 2026

Ever since Steve started teaching in Kenya with Hamoreh Ministries , it has been a family goal to go with him to Kenya one day. This summer, it is finally happening. All eight of us are headed out together. Tamber works with an organization called Foundations Kenya that runs a school in a slum and a feeding program in a rural improvised area. This summer, she and my daughters (ages 20, 17, 17, 14) have been invited to work with them leading Vacation Bible Schools and ministering to the children and staff.





We have been saving up for this for a while, but welcome your assistance to help cover the cost of the plane tickets as well as in-country travel and accommodations.