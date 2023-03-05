Support for Jonathan Munafo

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,445
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Munafo
I, Jonathan Munafo, am among the many January 6th defendants currently detained and held with charges pending against me for being present in DC on that day.
Things are currently difficult and even the simplest letter of encouragement is much appreciated. Thank you to the many who have already written a letter of encouragement. Hearing my name at mail call is among the few highlights of the day on this journey.
My hope is to resolve my case as soon as possible although I have every intention of going to trial. This will require help from the American people as I do not have the support of my family. Any contributions donated will go toward commissary and communication with my lawyer and anyone wishing to keep in contact with me.
Letting you know a little bit about who you are supporting should you choose to do so. I traveled the country for 11 months attending rallies and riots. When attending the rallies, I was among those known as the “front row Joe’s.” I was also present at the riots in cities across the country such as Seattle, WA, Portland, OR, Denver, CO, and Washington DC 3 different times. My journey was over 100,000 miles of seeing this beautiful country. Any donation to assist me will be a building block for creating new relationships and assist in securing future efforts to defend what is right. This is a hand-up for all of us, not a handout.
Thank you in advance for your consideration in this matter and God Bless you all!
Jonathan Munafo
Prayerful thoughts for you. May God keeps you under His wings of protection and guidance. Be faithful to Him for He is faithful for you.
God bless you
Please send this support to Johnathan at his new BOP.
For his commissary account.
For his commissary use.
Stay Strong Jonathan!
Stay strong
1A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son is the heaviness of his mother. 2Treasures of wickedness profit nothing: but righteousness delivereth from death. 3The LORD will not suffer the soul of the righteous to famish: but he casteth away the substance of the wicked. 4He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich.
And we know that God works all things together for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose. Romans 8:28 ...May God the Father and Christ Jesus our Savior give you grace and peace. Titus 1:4
I wish God's blessings to you and your family. What has happened to the J-6er's is sick. I stand with you. Sandra
Best of luck to you. God bless.
Trump won. Get on gab. Com for the truth. Gtv flyers. Co m
God bless and thank you for standing up for us
Glory to our Lord Jesus Christ! The Lord of lords and the King of kings will work everything out. May His peace and presence be with you in every situation.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.