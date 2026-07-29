From Småland to the nations | Jonathan @ YWAM

[Von Småland in die Welt]





Hej 👋 I am Jonathan, a 19 year old german on fire for God 🔥

[Hej 👋 Ich bin Jonathan, 19 Jahre alt und brenne für Gott 🔥]





For two years I will be staffing at a YWAM discipleship training school (DTS) in beautiful Sweden 🇸🇪.

[Für zwei Jahre werde ich in einer JMEM Jüngerschaftsschule im schönen Schweden mitarbeiten 🇸🇪.]





I will help mobilising, training and sending young adults to know God and make Him known 🙌. Strengthening their faith and bringing God closer.

[Ich werde helfen, junge Erwachsene zu mobilisieren, trainieren und senden um Gott zu kennen und Ihn bekannt zu machen 🙌. Sie im glauben zu stärken und Gott näher zu bringen.]





Be a part of my journey through prayer and giving:

visit ywam.jweisner.com for more details.

[Sei durch Gebet und Spenden Teil meiner Reise: