Jonathan Rinaldi: Legal Defense & Personal Support

My name is Jonathan Rinaldi. I have been involved in public service and civic engagement, including running for public office because I believe citizens should have a voice in their government and the freedom to speak openly about issues that matter.

Today, I am facing criminal charges that I intend to fight in court. From my perspective, these charges stem from my social media activity and public speech. I believe this case raises serious questions about free expression and the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. I will be vigorously defending myself through the legal process.

This has become more than just a legal battle for me. I believe the outcome could have broader implications for anyone who uses social media to express opinions, engage in political discussion, or criticize those in positions of power. My concern is that if speech can become the basis for criminal prosecution, it affects everyone who values the right to speak freely.

Defending myself has placed an enormous financial burden on me. Attorney's fees, court costs, and the loss of income have made it difficult to keep up with everyday expenses. I am asking for your help so that I can continue my legal defense while also covering essential living expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation, food, and other basic necessities.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me continue this fight. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others is another meaningful way to support me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for keeping an open mind, and for standing with me during this difficult chapter of my life.