Jonas Lengacher Funeral and Medical expenses

Jonas Lengacher passed away after a diagnosis of cancer and a stay at Parkview Hospital, at the age of 74 years. He leaves behind his loving wife Rose, his daughters Carolyn (Phil) Hilty, Brenda, and a son, Jonas Jr, and his wife Sara. Brenda is a special needs young lady, who requires significant care. Please consider giving to help Rose to cover the significant medical expenses as well as funeral expenses, that rapidly pile up at a time like this. Every donation is a blessing and greatly appreciated! Let's help to take a bit of the stress away from this difficult time for them.