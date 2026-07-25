Jon Mendoza Memorial Family Fundraiser

Please consider donating to Samantha, Jaxson, and Adelaide as they navigate the grief and sudden loss of their loving husband and father Jon Mendoza.

There is a meal train, a GiveSendGo (a faith based GoFundMe where all donations go to the family) and small fundraisers have been set up in Coleman and Brownwood for support during this difficult time.

If you are unable to donate monetarily, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Any and All support is greatly appreciated at this time. Thank you and God Bless.