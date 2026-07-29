Joker baseball

I am a retired USAF veteran who coaches youth travel ball. My team is 14 kids, 15/16 year olds based out of Abilene Tx. I noticed that too many people charge way too much money for tournaments and the prices of travel is so high that I charge for just uniform and than if individuals want to go to tournaments they pay their percent of the total. Tournaments have gotten so expensive I have lost kids being able to play due to funding. I am looking to raise enough money to cover the last two tournaments we have so I can help support these young men trying to follow their dreams. Anything will help and the support is greatly appreciated. Thank you for you time and god bless