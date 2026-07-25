Join Vanessa's fight against breast cancer

Our dear Vanessa Kingery- wife, mother, dear friend, Matushka, and so much more to so many people- has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer- specifically invasive ductal carcinoma with minor lobular component.





As one can well imagine, the Kingery family has a trying road ahead. Cancer treatments, no matter what route you take, are well known as some of the most physically taxing treatments out there. Cancer treatments on top of caring for your 6 children is likely a thing unimaginable to most of us. All of that along with the financial stress of paying for whatever treatment is necessary, is just more than I, personally, can bear to think about.





Fr Jordan and Vanessa, along with their lovely kiddos, have touched the lives of so many people, and will continue to do so in the coming years. I would love to see Vanessa able to receive the best available treatments, both conventional and alternative, whether they are covered by insurance or not, in order to give her the most positive outcome with as few lasting side effects and the least likelihood of recurrence possible.





Please don't allow this lovely family to struggle financially or to pass up life saving treatments out of an inability to pay for it. Give generously to this beautiful woman who has given so much of her life to others. May God bless you for your gift.