Join Us In Making A Difference Together

A Second Chance Can Change Everything

Every day in our communities, there are men and women fighting to rebuild their lives after incarceration, homelessness, addiction, or mental health struggles. They aren’t looking for handouts—they’re looking for a real opportunity.





That’s where Another Chance Community Development Inc. (ACCD) steps in.





We believe in one simple truth: everyone deserves another chance.





Why This Matters:

When individuals leave difficult circumstances—whether prison, unstable housing, or crisis situations—they face overwhelming barriers:

No stable housing Limited job opportunities Lack of access to mental health services Social stigma that closes doors before they can even knock





Without support, many fall back into the same cycles they are trying to escape.

But with the right support system… everything changes.





What ACCD Is Doing:

At ACCD, we are building a pathway forward by providing:

Reentry support programs for formerly incarcerated individuals Job readiness & vocational guidance to create sustainable income Mental health resources to address trauma and long-term stability Community-based support systems that empower—not enable

We don’t just help people survive—we help them rebuild, restore, and thrive.





The Vision

Imagine a community where:

A returning citizen gets a job instead of rejection A struggling father becomes financially stable for his family A person battling mental health challenges finds real support Recidivism is replaced with restoration





That’s the future we’re building—one life at a time.





Why We Need Your Help

Right now, ACCD is growing—but funding is limited.





Your support will directly help us:

Launch and expand life-changing programs Provide resources to individuals who have nowhere else to turn Build partnerships that create real job opportunities Reach more people in desperate need of a second chance





Every dollar goes toward transforming lives and strengthening our community.





Be Part of Someone’s Comeback Story

Your donation isn’t just money—it’s:

A job opportunity A safe place to land A second chance at life

Together, we can turn broken situations into powerful stories of redemption.





Donate Today & Make an Impact





If you believe in second chances, in redemption, and in building stronger communities—





Join us. Support ACCD. Change a life today.



