Join Us in Building La Mesa

Hi! We're Alejandro and Michelle.





For the past several years, we've had the incredible privilege of serving Jesus and His Church through worship ministry and creative communication. Whether leading worship, producing music, creating media, capturing stories through photography and video, or helping churches communicate the Gospel through social media and digital content, our passion has always been the same: to use the gifts God has given us to point people to Jesus and strengthen His Church.





Now, He's leading us into a new season.

We're stepping out in faith to build La Mesa (The Table), a specialty coffee shop in Costa Rica with a mission that goes far beyond serving great coffee.

Throughout Scripture, tables were places of transformation. Jesus taught at tables, welcomed the outcast at tables, shared meals with His disciples, and revealed the heart of God's Kingdom through hospitality. We believe that truth is just as powerful today.

Our prayer is that La Mesa would become that kind of place.

A place where conversations matter.

A place where people feel seen and loved.

A place where missionaries, pastors, students, families, business owners, and neighbors can gather.

A place where excellence, beauty, and genuine hospitality point people toward the goodness of God.

Coffee is simply the invitation. People are the mission.

Launching La Mesa requires significant startup costs, including commercial espresso equipment, grinders, furniture, renovations, kitchen equipment, permits, and the many expenses involved in opening a business with excellence.

We're inviting you to partner with us in bringing this vision to life.

When you give, you're doing more than helping fund a coffee shop. You're helping create a space where community is built, relationships are formed, and the love of Christ is demonstrated in practical, everyday ways. Your generosity becomes part of every conversation shared around a table, every person who finds belonging, and every opportunity we have to serve our city with excellence.

Whether you choose to pray, give financially, or simply share our story, you are becoming part of this journey.

Thank you for believing in us, believing in this vision, and helping us build La Mesa.

We can't wait to welcome people to the table.

With gratitude,

Alejandro & Michelle