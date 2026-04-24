Join Us and Build 300ft Lewis and Clark Monuments

Help Build America’s Greatest Lewis & Clark Monument – A Tribute to Exploration & Discovery

The vision is bold: two towering, heroic bronze statues of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, standing as eternal guardians of the American spirit of exploration, courage, and discovery.

This monument will honor the Corps of Discovery’s legendary journey, the mapping of the West, and the bold vision that expanded our nation from sea to shining sea. In an era when some seek to erase history, we choose to build something enduring that future generations can admire with pride.

Endorsements & Momentum

The idea has gained strong support, including a public endorsement from U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt, who highlighted placing the monument at the historic Missouri-Mississippi confluence near St. Louis. Professional foundries have already provided quotes, and the concept continues to spark national conversation across social media and beyond. In addition, many other individuals, business owners, and coalition leaders have endorsed the project.

Project Status & Full Transparency

This project is in its early viral stage and has generated significant interest. We are currently operating under a for-profit umbrella as we evaluate the best long-term structure.

We have not yet obtained 501(c)(3) status. We are actively exploring 501(c)(3) nonprofit formation, LLC options, and potential partnerships with established historical organizations to determine the strongest path forward. All donations will directly support project development, site evaluation, design refinement, legal structuring, and initial engineering.

Your donation is an investment in preserving American heritage. Every dollar moves us closer to reality — from professional renderings and engineering to site research and beyond.

How Funds Will Be Used (Transparent Breakdown – Updated Regularly):

• Project planning, legal, and structural consulting

• Professional renderings and engineering studies

• Site acquisition research (ideally near major rivers or expedition launch points)

• Initial fabrication planning with foundries

• Administrative and campaign outreach costs

We commit to radical transparency with regular updates, budgets, and progress reports on this page, our website, and social channels.

Learn more and follow the project here:

theeagleye.net/lewis-and-clark-monument





This is more than statues — it’s a powerful statement about honoring our history as explorers, builders, and pioneers.

If you believe in celebrating America’s greatness instead of diminishing it, join us today. Whether $5, $25, $100, or more, every gift counts toward making this vision a reality — ideally timed with America’s 250th anniversary.

Share this campaign far and wide. The larger it grows, the stronger the message.

Thank you for standing with us,

Daniel C. Green

The Eagle Eye