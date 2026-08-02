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Join the Story - Build the House of Amado Universe

GoalAED 50,000 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byAhmed Ahmed

Fundraiser funds will be received by Salah AlMheiri

Join the Story - Build the House of Amado Universe

We Don’t Crowdfund Projects. We Build Universes.


House of Amado Studios is an independent creative studio built around cinematic storytelling, original films and series, music, and meaningful stories designed to stay with people long after the screen fades to black.


We are building something for the long term — a creative universe where stories, music, technology and imagination come together without losing the human emotion at the heart of every project.


This is an invitation to become part of that journey.


House of Amado is developing several original creative worlds, including The Silent Reset, our cinematic episodic series exploring transformation, identity and the moments that quietly change a life; original House of Amado music and soundtracks; independent films and visual storytelling; and Nafahat Samawyah | نفحات سماوية, a dedicated creative universe producing spiritual films, nasheeds, latmiyat and instrumental works intended to remain freely accessible to audiences around the world.


What Your Contribution Helps Build


Every contribution goes back into the creative journey.


It helps us support areas such as:

• Film and episodic production

• Original music and sound design

• Voice production and post-production

• Creative and AI production tools

• Festival submissions and distribution

• Website and digital infrastructure

• Marketing and audience development

• Future films, episodes and original stories

• Keeping selected spiritual and meaningful works freely accessible worldwide


We believe independent storytelling should not have to wait for a traditional studio to decide whether a story deserves to exist.


Technology has opened extraordinary new possibilities for independent creators — but meaningful production still requires tools, platforms, music, sound, distribution, festival participation and countless other resources behind every finished work.


That is where The Studio Circle begins.


Join the Story


You are not simply helping fund a single film or song.


You are helping us continue building an independent creative studio and the worlds growing inside it.


Some people may join with a small contribution. Others may choose to support the journey more substantially. Every contribution, share and person who discovers our work helps the universe grow.


We will continue sharing our production journey, new releases, milestones and the work your support helps make possible.


The story has already begun.


If you believe independent stories deserve a chance to be created, experienced and remembered, we invite you to become part of what comes next.


Welcome to the House of Amado.


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