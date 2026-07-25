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Join The Movement To Help Charlotte Help Others

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$1,745 CAD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Stachowski

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Vessel Movement

Join The Movement To Help Charlotte Help Others

Charlotte was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2024. She battled this devastating disease with incredible courage for nearly two years before passing away at the age of 11.


What made Charlotte truly extraordinary was not only her courage—it was her heart.

Instead of focusing solely on her own cancer journey, Charlotte chose to bring joy, comfort, and hope to other children facing cancer.


Through Charlotte's Smiles 4 Kids Project, she created special gift bags for pediatric cancer patients across Ontario. Filled with thoughtful items, activities, and words of encouragement, these bags remind children and their families that they are seen, loved, and not alone during some of life's most difficult moments.


To date, nearly 700 children across Ontario have received smiles because of Charlotte's kindness.


When The Vessel Movement met Charlotte and learned about her mission, we knew this was something special—something bigger than one person.


This campaign was created to rally our community behind Charlotte's vision so that even more children can experience moments of joy, encouragement, and hope while battling cancer.


Although Charlotte is no longer with us, her mission lives on.


Funds raised through this campaign will help support and expand Charlotte's Smiles 4 Kids Project, ensuring her legacy of compassion continues for years to come. Together with Charlotte's family, the vision is to expand this initiative by delivering curated care boxes and gift bags to newly diagnosed pediatric cancer patients across Canada.


We are asking our community to come together in a powerful way:

• Donate if you feel led.

• Share this page with your family and friends.

• Help spread awareness of Charlotte's mission.


Every share matters.

Every contribution matters.

Every smile matters.


Charlotte showed the world that even in the midst of unimaginable hardship, kindness still has the power to change lives.


Thank you for standing with Charlotte's family as they continue her mission.

Thank you for standing with children fighting cancer.

And thank you for being part of something truly meaningful.

💛

— The Vessel Movement

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