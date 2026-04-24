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Join the Founding Partners of Parted Sea Community

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexander Hall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alexander Hall

Join the Founding Partners of Parted Sea Community

Every church has a beginning.


Before the first worship service, before the first baptism, before the first ministry is launched, there are faithful people who choose to believe in the vision and invest in what God is building.


Today, we are inviting you to become one of those people.


Parted Sea Community Church is being planted with a simple mission: to help people encounter Jesus Christ, grow in authentic community, and live out their faith beyond the walls of the church.


We believe there are countless people searching for hope, purpose, truth, and belonging. Some have never stepped foot inside a church. Others have been hurt, overlooked, or disconnected from their faith. Our desire is to create a church where people can encounter the love of Christ, experience genuine community, and discover the life-changing power of the Gospel.


But building a healthy church requires more than a launch event. It requires a strong foundation.


That is why we are seeking Founding Partners who will commit to supporting the mission of Parted Sea Community Church through monthly giving.


Our monthly goal is $7,500.


These funds will help provide:

• Ministry leadership and pastoral care

• A welcoming facility for worship services, Bible studies, and community gatherings

• Insurance and operational support to responsibly steward the ministry

• Community outreach and evangelism efforts

• Worship, discipleship, and ministry resources

• Financial stability as we grow and serve our community


Every recurring gift, regardless of amount, plays a vital role in helping this mission move forward.


Whether you choose to give $25, $50, $100, or more each month, your partnership helps create opportunities for people to hear the Gospel, build meaningful relationships, and grow in their walk with Christ.


We are not simply starting another church.


We are building a community of believers committed to loving God, loving people, and bringing the hope of Jesus beyond the church walls and into everyday life.


As a Founding Partner, you will have the unique privilege of helping establish the foundation upon which future ministry will be built. Long after this campaign ends, lives will be impacted because of your generosity, prayers, and faithful support.


Would you prayerfully consider becoming a Founding Partner today?


Together, we can help people discover that God still makes a way where there seems to be no way.

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