Join Our Church Plant Mission In Greece

We are raising support to send a team of six from Palm Vista Community Church in Miami Gardens—Ralph, Christy, Cassie, Matthew, Melony, and Crystal—to Greece this June to come alongside a new church plant in Nea Smyrni, just outside of Athens.





What is a Church Plant?

It is the work of starting a new local church—gathering believers, preaching the Gospel, making disciples, and establishing a faithful, Christ-centered community where there isn’t one. This is exactly what a small team in Greece has been faithfully doing.

For some time now, they have been meeting in each other’s homes, praying and laboring together, and by God’s grace, they have recently secured a location for their church (as seen in the picture)!! They are planning to officially open in September, and the church will be called Oikos, which means “house.”





Why Greece?

This opportunity didn’t come suddenly—it’s something that has been prayed over for a while. Last year, in God’s providence, Ralph met Harrys, who is leading the church planting team, while attending a conference in Romania. During that time, Harrys said something that deeply resonated: “In early Christianity, the Gospel spread throughout Greece—but today, it needs to come back.”

The need is real. While many in Greece have a form of religion, less than 1% truly know and embrace the Gospel. There is a great need for healthy biblical churches, for the truth to be proclaimed, and for believers to be strengthened.





What will we be doing?

During our time there, we will be sharing the Gospel, helping prepare the space where the church will gather, engaging the community through outreach, and encouraging and supporting Harrys, his wife Frida, and the rest of the team as they continue this work. Our desire is not just to visit, but to serve and come alongside them in a meaningful way.

We are raising funds to cover our flights and housing (Airbnb), and any additional support will go directly toward helping the church plant.

Please feel free to share this with family, friends, and on social media. Donations may also be given directly through our church website: www.palmvista.org/give (Under “Funds,” please select “International Missions,” or include the memo: “Greece Mission.”)





Prayer Requests

We would deeply appreciate your prayers. The team in Greece has specifically asked for prayer as they prepare the space for worship, that God would raise up more laborers to join them, that meaningful relationships would be built in the community, and that hearts would be prepared to receive the Gospel.

For our team, we ask for prayer that God would prepare our hearts, equip us for whatever He calls us to do, and make us ready to serve with humility and boldness. We also ask for provision for the remaining funds, for safe travels, and ultimately that the Gospel would spread and God would be glorified through it all.





All glory to God alone

We go as an extension of our church—sent together for the sake of Christ and His kingdom. Thank you for partnering with us through your prayers and support. It truly means more than just helping us get there—you are taking part in the work of the Gospel going forward.





“How then will they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching? And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!”” Romans‬ ‭10‬:‭14‬-‭15