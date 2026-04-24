Join MFC in Bringing Hope to Venezuela





At Multicultural Family Church, our hearts are with the people of Venezuela during this painful and uncertain season. We are deeply grieved by the recent earthquakes and the devastation they have caused across communities—families displaced, homes damaged, and many facing urgent physical and emotional needs.

In moments like these, we are reminded that the Church is not just a place we gather—it is a people who respond.

We believe God has called us to stand in the gap, to pray, and to act.





Why We Are Raising Funds

We are raising funds to provide immediate relief and long-term support to those affected in Venezuela. Through established relationships and ongoing missionary efforts, we are connecting directly with trusted local churches in Venezuela, including areas around Caracas and other impacted regions.

These local churches are on the front lines. They know their communities, they are already serving families in need, and they are best positioned to bring help quickly and effectively.

Your giving will not disappear into a system—it will go directly into the hands of local churches serving their own people.





What Your Giving Will Do

Every donation will help:

Provide emergency relief to families affected by the earthquakes Support local churches as they distribute food, water, and basic supplies Assist families who have lost homes or are in urgent need of shelter support Strengthen ongoing ministry efforts already active in Venezuela Bring both practical help and spiritual hope to communities in crisis

This is more than relief—it is partnership. It is the body of Christ working together across borders.

Every gift—large or small—makes a real difference.





An Invitation

We also invite you to stand with us spiritually. On Friday, July 10 at 7:30 PM, we will gather for “Cry Out for Venezuela”—a night of prayer, intercession, and unity for the Venezuelan people.

Together, we will pray, give, and believe for hope to rise again. Thank you for giving generously. And thank you for being part of bringing hope where it is needed most.