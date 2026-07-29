Join me on my mission to share the love of Jesus!

I lived most of my life as far from God as I could possible be. I tried living life myself and failed miserably. I ended up in a relationship that became violent and I became addicted to drugs. I was not living right and really thought this man was going to kill me. I was trapped and hopeless with my children. God sent angels to help us get out to safety. We left with a couple pillow cases of belongings and started over. The day we left was the 1st time I heard Gods voice. Looking back, I see now that God has been with me all along. Since then I have been baptized, recently graduated from the Radiant School of Ministry and went on my 1st mission trip. I have jumped in with my whole being and have dedicated my life to Jesus. I believe God is pointing the next leg of my walk with Him to becoming a massage therapist. There are not enough massage therapists that are believers - so many are rooted in new age beliefs. Holy Spirit has shown me visions of using my hands to heal and restore. What a great way to pray over people and share the love of Jesus! I can also use it to bless workers on mission trips. I am planning another trip in December! I am enrolled in the Great Lakes School of Massage. It is an accelerated program that works around my work schedule and is Christian based which is amazing. I graduate December 1st. I am a single mom and am hoping for support to bring this vision to reality! Would you partner with me?