Join Alacia's Journey of Cancer to Healing

Hello and welcome. 🙂

My family is raising funds for my lovely and wonderful mom, Alacia Edwards. She is fighting a recurrence of an aggressive form of ovarian cancer that has now spread to her lymph nodes--stage 4. Miraculously beating it back in 2018, she is taking action, once again.

In May of this year, she was given this diagnosis followed soon after with a prognosis of roughly "six months to live," increased only by a few years with chemo. Initial steps included going to a natural cancer clinic which launched her into a very specialized protocol, though we still see her oncologist for routine check ins which we are blessed to have.

While this renewed vision holds promise, it is requiring a considerable amount of out of pocket expenses. Hope is slowly and cautiously being renewed as she continues her healing journey, both physically and emotionally, and we have already seen promising results despite the ups and downs she faces.

One of the many things we "stumbled upon" during this journey was a contact from a mutual friend who is now working with us to more affordably complete at least forty sessions of HBOT or Hyper-baric Oxygen Therapy. Even with the slightly lowered cost he was able to attain for us, this treatment is still pricey--yet highly conducive to healing. The wonderful part about it is the research has increasingly been showing HBOT to greatly support your body in healing cancer as well as a myriad of other health issues. HBOT is simply one of the many “hoses” in the fire to subside the cancer.

Bonuses for my mom would be the HBOT not only helping her body get stronger to better fight the cancer but also promote healing of the lymphedema in her right leg (resulting from the cancer) as well as in her brain with the neurological conditions she has been dealing with for decades.

It has and continues to be a long and difficult road. My mom is very much on a healing journey in more than one way and we are excited for her future!

Thank you so much for your prayers and support, we truly can't express in words how much this means.

P.S. Keep an eye out for periodic updates on Alacia's health journey, be it from me or her own personal reflections. You can also send personalized messages directly to her through this platform.
















