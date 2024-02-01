Support Marine Combat Vet J6 Defendant John Todd

John Todd is a 34 year-old father to a 6 year old son, a brother to an awesome sister, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, and a carpenter by trade. After leaving the Marines, he worked as an in-home care provider for special needs children with behavioral or physical issues.

John went to Washington DC on January 6, 2021 to see President Trump speak and to be part of the events scheduled for the Stop the Steal Rally. His boss had even given him the day off with pay to help him afford to attend. He arrived at his DC hotel around 2 am on Jan. 6.

His home was raided May 9, 2022 while he was at work. The FBI contacted him by phone and told him they would like to question him about his trip to DC. He agreed and met them not far from his job site where he was surrounded by a joint task force team. (FBI and Homeland Security) and arrested. He was taken to the US Marshals, then arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

John's wife picked him up and they returned home where they were greeted by an eviction notice on the door of their home. Later that week he was fired from his job. In the following weeks, many of his friends abandoned him and his wife left, due to his new "criminal" status and all the painful effects of Joe Biden's politically weaponized DOJ.

John reached a low point and planned to take his own life. He took all his belongings to his wife and left with a gun. Then his wife found a note John left for his son in a laundry basket and called the police.

John parked in a secluded spot but his sister and brother-in-law called him and talked him down. For four days he was hospitalized. Shortly afterward, John retained John Pierce Law as counsel. John and his wife tried to work out their issues and got back together for a few months.

Then John found his wife at their neighbor's house. His male neighbor was only wearing a towel. A few days later John again attempted to take his own life, this time by cutting open the inside of his forearm. Police took him into custody then he was transferred to the VA hospital. While there, he removed the stitches in his arm to try to finish what he started. Fortunately, he was unsuccessful. John was released after 5 days, under home arrest with an ankle monitor. A no-contact order with his wife was ordered by Judge Upadhyaya. A month later, she released John to custody of his sister. John's truck had been repossessed with most of his belongings which were not recovered.

John received mental health counseling for MST (Military Sexual Trauma) and PTSD from his military service and is finding some healing.

He's on trial now (1/29/2024). In typical DOJ fashion, John was punished for refusing a plea deal in which he would have to plead guilty to charges he believes himself to be innocent of. Suddenly, with just two weeks to go before his misdemeanor trial, Todd found himself facing a 20-year felony charge: assaulting a federal officer causing bodily injury. The bodily injury? A cut on the officer's finger when the officer broke John Todd's tiny fiberglass flagpole. And then prosecutors added ANOTHER 20-year felony to Todd's case -- "obstruction of an official proceeding" in violation of 18 U.S.C. Section 1512.

Please consider supporting John Todd in his legal fight. Prayers, sharing this link, and financial donations greatly appreciated.

**UPDATE**

In trial, John was found guilty on all counts by a DC jury. He was immediately remanded into custody and has resided in the DC Correctional Facility since.

When John’s family came in town to attend his sentencing hearing, May 31, 2024, he was being held in solitary confinement in the DC Correctional Treatment Facility. He was taken from there to the courtroom.

John was escorted by a US Marshal into the courtroom in his orange jumpsuit. He looked over to see his dear sister, devoted aunt, loving mother, and frail grandmother, who is wheelchair bound with oxygen support, as well as J6 advocates there to support him.

Defense counsel Roger Roots asked the government to produce the itemized bill from the Architect of the Capitol showing how the $2.9+ million in damages was calculated. They appeared perplexed and struggled to produce it. They said they would get it to the court.

The government sought a sentence of 12 1/2 years incarceration, but the John Pierce Law team worked relentlessly to demonstrate the importance of a short sentence to preserve and repair John Todd’s mental health

In the end, Judge Howell sentenced John to 5 years of incarceration with 3 years probation to follow. Restitution was delayed pending that itemized list.

Mr. Roots asked the court to allow John to hug his family who had traveled to see him. That request was denied, blaming the US Marshal regulations.

John was taken back to solitary. He very badly needs your donations to have the resources to be able to appeal his conviction and sentence. Please help this American hero if you can.