Supporting the Johnson family!

USD $2,125
Campaign funds will be received by Jeremiah Johnson
Dear friends and family,
We come to you with a heartfelt update about our dear friends, Jeremiah and Danielle Johnson. If you've had the pleasure of knowing them, you’ve likely experienced their kindness and sincerity firsthand. They are now facing an incredibly challenging & uncertain time and are needing our support more than ever.
For those of you who are not familiar with Jeremiah's story, he has been living with Type 1 Diabetes for the past 26 years. Recently, his condition has worsened, leading to severe symptoms, including significant loss of his central vision, along with other complications that have required major surgeries, more to come, and ongoing treatments. He has also received some difficult news that his kidneys are now suffering as a direct side-effect of the diabetes and eye issues. The prognosis that he received does not offer a hopeful outlook and requires significant medical treatment.
As you can imagine, Jeremiah's health challenges have made it impossible for him to continue working, putting the family in a difficult financial situation as they navigate the road ahead. The cost of restoring his vision alone is overwhelming, with multiple surgeries and treatments required, each ranging from $20,000 to $30,000. This doesn’t include other necessary treatments for his overall health or the basic financial needs of their family, including their two young children, Ezra (4) and Judah (1).
To alleviate the burden on them, we have set up this GiveSendGo page to raise support for them. Our goal is to help cover the costs of Jeremiah’s treatments and ensure their family can sustain their daily needs during this time. Please consider supporting them through a one-time gift or a monthly donation to provide the ongoing assistance they will need. The Johnson family has already experienced an outpouring of love and support and we know that with your help, they can focus on healing without the constant worry of financial strain. We hope to show them that they are not alone in this fight.
We are standing alongside them, firmly in faith, believing for miracles, healing, and provision! This young family has already overcome more trials than most of us will ever have to face in our lifetime and they have done so with the type of grace and faith that encourages all of those around them.
Thank you for considering contributing to this beautiful family! We pray God blesses you abundantly for whatever way you can support them.
Sincerely,
The Johnson Family Cheerleaders
Praying for miracles upon miracles for this beautiful family.
We love the Johnson Family
Praying for God to miraculous things in, for, and through you! He walks with you in this valley.
November 20th, 2024
Hello friends! Tomorrow is another big day for the Johnson family. Jeremiah is prepping for his third and final surgery for one of his eyes and has written an update to give everyone a deeper insight as to how things are going for them and some future possibilities with his health. We encourage each of you reading this to take a few moments out of your day to pray for Jeremiah, Danielle, Ezra, and Judah. There is a wonderful feature on GiveSendGo that allows you to send prayer messages to the family, please consider sending them a prayer! Your love, prayers, support, and giving are the biggest blessing, thank you!
From Jeremiah:
"Hi friends and family,
We wanted to provide a quick update about my current health situation. I am finally scheduled to get my 3rd and final surgery on my eye on 11/21. For the last 6 months I have had oil in my eye to help heal and restore my vision and this surgery will be to remove the oil and clean up any of the remaining scar tissue. Because of the oil, I have not been able to see through that eye at all. We are still waiting to find out exactly what the vision will be after the surgery but we are believing for full healing. The doctor seems relatively optimistic and said I shouldn't need any additional surgeries after this one. The left eye is still blurry but slowly getting better and they believe they can maintain the vision through continued laser treatment. This is definitely GOOD NEWS because we were told that my left eye was in bad shape and I would likely need surgery to avoid detachment in that eye as well. PRAISE GOD.
I was also recently diagnosed with stage 4 chronic kidney disease. Since, I have started seeing an integrative health doctor that is working alongside us through a very extreme diet and a variety of supplements to try to get my kidneys back to a functioning level. Unfortunately, this doctor isn't covered by insurance but we believe this approach offers the most potential for healing. Both my kidney specialist and our integrative doctor recently mentioned that I may need dialysis and if so, a kidney transplant will be in my future. He advised that I should begin having the conversations with family members to determine if anyone is a possibly donor match. The cost of that procedure along with all of the additional medical appointments that I've been having is really starting to stack up and my return-to-work date is still to be determined. Though the progress has been slow, we are trusting that God's hand is in all of this. Thank you all for your continued support and prayers. It really means a lot and we know that God is good regardless of the circumstances. - Jeremiah"
We thank the Lord that he has not given the Johnson family a spirit of fear, but that of power, love, and a sound mind! They can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens them. May your prayers and giving be a sweet and holy offering to the Lord to love-on and help this family. God bless you!
