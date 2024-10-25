Supporting the Johnson family!

Dear friends and family,

We come to you with a heartfelt update about our dear friends, Jeremiah and Danielle Johnson. If you've had the pleasure of knowing them, you’ve likely experienced their kindness and sincerity firsthand. They are now facing an incredibly challenging & uncertain time and are needing our support more than ever.

For those of you who are not familiar with Jeremiah's story, he has been living with Type 1 Diabetes for the past 26 years. Recently, his condition has worsened, leading to severe symptoms, including significant loss of his central vision, along with other complications that have required major surgeries, more to come, and ongoing treatments. He has also received some difficult news that his kidneys are now suffering as a direct side-effect of the diabetes and eye issues. The prognosis that he received does not offer a hopeful outlook and requires significant medical treatment.



As you can imagine, Jeremiah's health challenges have made it impossible for him to continue working, putting the family in a difficult financial situation as they navigate the road ahead. The cost of restoring his vision alone is overwhelming, with multiple surgeries and treatments required, each ranging from $20,000 to $30,000. This doesn’t include other necessary treatments for his overall health or the basic financial needs of their family, including their two young children, Ezra (4) and Judah (1).



To alleviate the burden on them, we have set up this GiveSendGo page to raise support for them. Our goal is to help cover the costs of Jeremiah’s treatments and ensure their family can sustain their daily needs during this time. Please consider supporting them through a one-time gift or a monthly donation to provide the ongoing assistance they will need. The Johnson family has already experienced an outpouring of love and support and we know that with your help, they can focus on healing without the constant worry of financial strain. We hope to show them that they are not alone in this fight.

We are standing alongside them, firmly in faith, believing for miracles, healing, and provision! This young family has already overcome more trials than most of us will ever have to face in our lifetime and they have done so with the type of grace and faith that encourages all of those around them.

Thank you for considering contributing to this beautiful family! We pray God blesses you abundantly for whatever way you can support them.



Sincerely,

The Johnson Family Cheerleaders



