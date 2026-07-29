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Johnson Family Adoption

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTyler Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tyler Johnson

Johnson Family Adoption

We are so excited to share that we have been matched with beautiful twin two-year-old boys from Malawi, Africa. Our hearts are full, and we already love these boys so much.


This journey began nearly four and a half years ago. Tyler has felt drawn to adoption since graduating high school in 2005, and over time, we felt called to take the step to grow our family in this way. We are already parents to three incredible children who have stood by us through every high and low of this process. To be honest, this has been one of the hardest seasons of our lives. There were many moments where it truly felt like our children were out there waiting for us, we just hadn’t found them yet.


Our first agency, after two years, turned out to have serious ethical issues, which ultimately led to us terminating our contract. We lost over $30,000 and two years of time. The pain from that experience was very real and, at times, overwhelming. It shook us deeply and challenged our faith in ways we didn’t expect.


With what little we had left, we chose to try again. We found a new agency built on honesty and integrity and re-committed ourselves to this journey. During that time, we also made the decision to place God back at the center of our lives no matter the outcome.


After a year and a half with little progress, we made the difficult decision to pursue both domestic and international adoption at the same time. Our hearts had always been drawn to Africa, but we remained open, trusting that things would unfold as they were meant to. Months went by with little movement, and we began to question if we had misunderstood our path but we stayed committed.

Then, at the end of April 2026, everything changed. We received the call that we had been matched. To our complete surprise, we were matched with twin boys. We were overwhelmed with emotion, joy, and gratitude. When we saw their photos, we felt an immediate and profound connection. It was a moment we will never forget.


We took time to sit with that feeling before jumping into the long list of next steps. For a full week, we simply allowed ourselves to feel gratitude, love, and peace. We are now preparing to travel to Malawi around August 2026 with our whole family, where we expect to stay for approximately four months.


Adoption, especially international adoption, is a significant financial commitment. We do not take lightly the fact that any support given comes from hard-earned money. If you feel called to contribute, we would be deeply grateful. A portion of the funds raised will go toward supporting the orphanage and the community that has cared for our boys.


If you would like to follow along on our journey and see how your support is making an impact, we would love to share updates along the way. If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Your thoughts, prayers, and support mean just as much to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are doing everything we can to prepare our home and our hearts to welcome these boys into our family.


God bless you.

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