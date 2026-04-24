Johns Journey

Hello everyone, for those of you who don’t know I am Missy Weeks, one of John and Tammy’s 7 daughters. As you all know on May 15th mom and John were headed to Arizona to see John’s brother. when they stopped in Illinois to get gas, John collapsed. What we thought was a stroke turned out to be GBS and another heart attack. Fast forward 2 weeks he went into cardiac arrest Tuesday night and was placed on the ventilator. He had to have a balloon placed and will have to have a pacemaker put in. Not knowing how long they will be here or when he will be transferred home we are wanting to help relieve the stress of medical bills, gas and hotel stay for mom. If you can’t donate please continue to pray. All of our prayers have been answered so far. He has a long road to recovery but we have faith. Thank you.